763 E Lewelling Blvd

Amenities
**PET FRIENDLY**
Welcome home to this Newly refreshed/ remodeled, Specious, Centrally Located Hayward home close to Shops, Public Transportation, and much more!
This sun drenched home boasts large spacious bedroom, and large sun room perfect for relaxing any time of the year.
Unique home also allows (public facing) home based business as the garage was converted to a space for an office or additional living space.
Terms: 1 year
Pets: Allowed 3 pet max; with a pet deposit
Rent. $2500
Security Deposit: Minimum $2500
Move In: Immediate .
(RLNE5930948)