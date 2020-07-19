763 E Lewelling Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**PET FRIENDLY**



Welcome home to this Newly refreshed/ remodeled, Specious, Centrally Located Hayward home close to Shops, Public Transportation, and much more!



This sun drenched home boasts large spacious bedroom, and large sun room perfect for relaxing any time of the year.



Unique home also allows (public facing) home based business as the garage was converted to a space for an office or additional living space.



Terms: 1 year

Pets: Allowed 3 pet max; with a pet deposit

Rent. $2500

Security Deposit: Minimum $2500

Move In: Immediate .



(RLNE5930948)