Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

763 E Lewelling Blvd

763 East Lewelling Boulevard · (669) 281-6052
Location

763 East Lewelling Boulevard, Ashland, CA 94541
Ashland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**PET FRIENDLY**

Welcome home to this Newly refreshed/ remodeled, Specious, Centrally Located Hayward home close to Shops, Public Transportation, and much more!

This sun drenched home boasts large spacious bedroom, and large sun room perfect for relaxing any time of the year.

Unique home also allows (public facing) home based business as the garage was converted to a space for an office or additional living space.

Terms: 1 year
Pets: Allowed 3 pet max; with a pet deposit
Rent. $2500
Security Deposit: Minimum $2500
Move In: Immediate .

(RLNE5930948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 E Lewelling Blvd have any available units?
763 E Lewelling Blvd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 763 E Lewelling Blvd have?
Some of 763 E Lewelling Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 E Lewelling Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
763 E Lewelling Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 E Lewelling Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 763 E Lewelling Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 763 E Lewelling Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 763 E Lewelling Blvd offers parking.
Does 763 E Lewelling Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 763 E Lewelling Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 E Lewelling Blvd have a pool?
No, 763 E Lewelling Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 763 E Lewelling Blvd have accessible units?
No, 763 E Lewelling Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 763 E Lewelling Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 763 E Lewelling Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 763 E Lewelling Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 763 E Lewelling Blvd has units with air conditioning.
