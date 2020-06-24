All apartments in Artesia
18807 Alburtis Ave
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

18807 Alburtis Ave

18807 Alburtis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18807 Alburtis Avenue, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
18807 Alburtis Avenue (Cerritos, Lakewood, La Palma, Artesia)

* 2-story 3 bedroom 2 bath 1100 Sq Ft townhouse (Quiet fourplex unit)
* 2-car attached/enclosed oversized garage with washer/dryer laundry hookups
* Very clean and ready to move in
* Rent includes water and trash fees
* Central Air
* 1 Bedroom & 1 Bath Downstairs
* 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Dining Area & Living Room Upstairs
* Conveniently walk to Target, Starbucks, Supermarkets, Hot Restaurants, Cerritos Mall, Pioneer's Little India (less than 10 minutes walk from each location)
* Very close to 605 and 91 Freeways (South Street Exit)
* Small pet allowed with renter's insurance
* Quiet neighborhood, on the border with Cerritos
* End unit, very quiet street (and neighbors)
* Fresh paint, new quartz countertops
* New gas stove + dishwasher

Owner pays trash, water, landscaping. Tenant pays gas and electric.

One year lease required. To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. Sorry No Section 8. 3rd party checks are also not accepted.

To view property or find out more info, please email or text for fastest response.

(RLNE1151948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18807 Alburtis Ave have any available units?
18807 Alburtis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 18807 Alburtis Ave have?
Some of 18807 Alburtis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18807 Alburtis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18807 Alburtis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18807 Alburtis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18807 Alburtis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18807 Alburtis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18807 Alburtis Ave offers parking.
Does 18807 Alburtis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18807 Alburtis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18807 Alburtis Ave have a pool?
No, 18807 Alburtis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18807 Alburtis Ave have accessible units?
No, 18807 Alburtis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18807 Alburtis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18807 Alburtis Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 18807 Alburtis Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18807 Alburtis Ave has units with air conditioning.
