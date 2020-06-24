18807 Alburtis Ave

Amenities

18807 Alburtis Avenue (Cerritos, Lakewood, La Palma, Artesia)



* 2-story 3 bedroom 2 bath 1100 Sq Ft townhouse (Quiet fourplex unit)

* 2-car attached/enclosed oversized garage with washer/dryer laundry hookups

* Very clean and ready to move in

* Rent includes water and trash fees

* Central Air

* 1 Bedroom & 1 Bath Downstairs

* 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Dining Area & Living Room Upstairs

* Conveniently walk to Target, Starbucks, Supermarkets, Hot Restaurants, Cerritos Mall, Pioneer's Little India (less than 10 minutes walk from each location)

* Very close to 605 and 91 Freeways (South Street Exit)

* Small pet allowed with renter's insurance

* Quiet neighborhood, on the border with Cerritos

* End unit, very quiet street (and neighbors)

* Fresh paint, new quartz countertops

* New gas stove + dishwasher



Owner pays trash, water, landscaping. Tenant pays gas and electric.



One year lease required. To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. Sorry No Section 8. 3rd party checks are also not accepted.



To view property or find out more info, please email or text for fastest response.



