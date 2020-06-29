All apartments in Artesia
Find more places like 18425 Devlin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Artesia, CA
/
18425 Devlin Avenue
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:56 AM

18425 Devlin Avenue

18425 Devlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Artesia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18425 Devlin Avenue, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family residence is your new home in this nice, quiet neighborhood in Artesia! The home is just minutes from public transportation, Los Cerritos Center Mall, shopping & restaurants! As you pull up to the property, you'll be greeted by a long driveway allowing for multiple cars to be parked. You'll also see the lush landscaping and garden in the front yard which makes it look beautiful from the outside. It even has a pomegranate tree! Everything has been renovated inside from the floors to the paint to the doors to the countertops! There is a refrigerator for you already in the home. There are also laundry hook ups! Please reach out to us for more information & to schedule a viewing!

This property is professionally managed by ER Property Solutions. There is a 8-12 month lease.

*You will not have access to the garage in the back of the house. It will be fenced off and the owner will be using it as storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18425 Devlin Avenue have any available units?
18425 Devlin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 18425 Devlin Avenue have?
Some of 18425 Devlin Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18425 Devlin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18425 Devlin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18425 Devlin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18425 Devlin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 18425 Devlin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18425 Devlin Avenue offers parking.
Does 18425 Devlin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18425 Devlin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18425 Devlin Avenue have a pool?
No, 18425 Devlin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18425 Devlin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18425 Devlin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18425 Devlin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18425 Devlin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18425 Devlin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18425 Devlin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St
Artesia, CA 90701
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St
Artesia, CA 90701

Similar Pages

Artesia 1 BedroomsArtesia 2 Bedrooms
Artesia Apartments with BalconyArtesia Apartments with Parking
Artesia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
San Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles