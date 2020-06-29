18425 Devlin Avenue

Amenities

This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family residence is your new home in this nice, quiet neighborhood in Artesia! The home is just minutes from public transportation, Los Cerritos Center Mall, shopping & restaurants! As you pull up to the property, you'll be greeted by a long driveway allowing for multiple cars to be parked. You'll also see the lush landscaping and garden in the front yard which makes it look beautiful from the outside. It even has a pomegranate tree! Everything has been renovated inside from the floors to the paint to the doors to the countertops! There is a refrigerator for you already in the home. There are also laundry hook ups! Please reach out to us for more information & to schedule a viewing!



This property is professionally managed by ER Property Solutions. There is a 8-12 month lease.



*You will not have access to the garage in the back of the house. It will be fenced off and the owner will be using it as storage!