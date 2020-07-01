All apartments in Artesia
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

18006 Summer Ave

18006 Summer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18006 Summer Avenue, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR 3 BED/2 BATH HOME WITH CENTRAL A/C IN PRISTINE NEIGHBORHOOD OF ARTESIA!!!! - This spacious and stunning home features three bedrooms with two bathrooms and is located in a serene cul-de-sac neighborhood of Artesia just two blocks from Cerritos Mall. The spacious family room provides access through french doors to the extra large back yard, perfect for al fresco dining or for entertaining guests!. When it is time to relax and wind down, the dual pane windows will keep the home very quite with additional features of central air conditioning to keep you cool! Your perfect new home also boasts luminous hardwood flooring in all the bedrooms and dining room, custom two toned accent paint, ceiling fans and upgraded recessed and fixture lighting. The gorgeous kitchen features ample cabinet space with modern Shaker cabinetry, and upgraded stainless steel gas stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher and laundry room with washer and dryer (all appliances offered as is). Also enjoy a wetbar and fireplace in the living room. Garage included with plenty of additional parking in driveway.

Don't miss the opportunity to move into a perfect home in an excellent location near on Summer Avenue where you'll discover a relaxing and pristine neighborhood with plenty of upscale neighboring homes. Cerritos Mall just two blocks away features world class dining, shopping and entertainment. Enjoy easy access to the 605 Fwy, 91 Fwy, 5 Fwy and 105 Fwy.

To Qualify:
Credit score must be no less than 650
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
Must have 3 year verifiable residential rental history with same residence
We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this apartment call Borba Property Group at 562-924-3858 x0 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com/vacancies/ to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225118)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18006 Summer Ave have any available units?
18006 Summer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 18006 Summer Ave have?
Some of 18006 Summer Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18006 Summer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18006 Summer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18006 Summer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18006 Summer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 18006 Summer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18006 Summer Ave offers parking.
Does 18006 Summer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18006 Summer Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18006 Summer Ave have a pool?
No, 18006 Summer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18006 Summer Ave have accessible units?
No, 18006 Summer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18006 Summer Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18006 Summer Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 18006 Summer Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18006 Summer Ave has units with air conditioning.

