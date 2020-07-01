18006 Summer Ave

Amenities

SPECTACULAR 3 BED/2 BATH HOME WITH CENTRAL A/C IN PRISTINE NEIGHBORHOOD OF ARTESIA!!!! - This spacious and stunning home features three bedrooms with two bathrooms and is located in a serene cul-de-sac neighborhood of Artesia just two blocks from Cerritos Mall. The spacious family room provides access through french doors to the extra large back yard, perfect for al fresco dining or for entertaining guests!. When it is time to relax and wind down, the dual pane windows will keep the home very quite with additional features of central air conditioning to keep you cool! Your perfect new home also boasts luminous hardwood flooring in all the bedrooms and dining room, custom two toned accent paint, ceiling fans and upgraded recessed and fixture lighting. The gorgeous kitchen features ample cabinet space with modern Shaker cabinetry, and upgraded stainless steel gas stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher and laundry room with washer and dryer (all appliances offered as is). Also enjoy a wetbar and fireplace in the living room. Garage included with plenty of additional parking in driveway.



Don't miss the opportunity to move into a perfect home in an excellent location near on Summer Avenue where you'll discover a relaxing and pristine neighborhood with plenty of upscale neighboring homes. Cerritos Mall just two blocks away features world class dining, shopping and entertainment. Enjoy easy access to the 605 Fwy, 91 Fwy, 5 Fwy and 105 Fwy.



To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 650

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

Must have 3 year verifiable residential rental history with same residence

We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



For more information on this apartment call Borba Property Group at 562-924-3858 x0 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com/vacancies/ to apply online.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5225118)