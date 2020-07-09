17804 Alburtis Avenue

Amenities

Room Rental ONLY FOR ONE FEMALE- Student or Working Professional

NOT FOR COUPLES

Rent includes utilities (electricity/gas/water), washer dryer, refrigerator space and High speed WIFI

It is a 3 bed 2 bath townhouse - shared with two others females, each female will have a separate room, shared living space, kitchen and shard bathroom with just one female. Absolutely no smoking/alcohol/drugs/parties/late nights/visitors/loud music permitted.

Strict disciplined home. Room can be furnished with a bed if preferred. Room is spacious with large closet. Location is very close to Artesia Indian market 5 minutes walk, Close to 5 and 91 freeways. Only serious enquiries please.