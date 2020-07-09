All apartments in Artesia
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:45 AM

17804 Alburtis Avenue

17804 Alburtis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17804 Alburtis Avenue, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Room Rental ONLY FOR ONE FEMALE- Student or Working Professional
NOT FOR COUPLES
Rent includes utilities (electricity/gas/water), washer dryer, refrigerator space and High speed WIFI
It is a 3 bed 2 bath townhouse - shared with two others females, each female will have a separate room, shared living space, kitchen and shard bathroom with just one female. Absolutely no smoking/alcohol/drugs/parties/late nights/visitors/loud music permitted.
Strict disciplined home. Room can be furnished with a bed if preferred. Room is spacious with large closet. Location is very close to Artesia Indian market 5 minutes walk, Close to 5 and 91 freeways. Only serious enquiries please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17804 Alburtis Avenue have any available units?
17804 Alburtis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 17804 Alburtis Avenue have?
Some of 17804 Alburtis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17804 Alburtis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17804 Alburtis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17804 Alburtis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17804 Alburtis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 17804 Alburtis Avenue offer parking?
No, 17804 Alburtis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17804 Alburtis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17804 Alburtis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17804 Alburtis Avenue have a pool?
No, 17804 Alburtis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17804 Alburtis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17804 Alburtis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17804 Alburtis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17804 Alburtis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17804 Alburtis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17804 Alburtis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

