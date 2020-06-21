17721 Norwalk Blvd Unit 66

Amenities
Glenbrook Community Welcomes You! - This recently renovated townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Situated in a secured gated community with access to a community pool and spa. Inside this split level home you will see new paint, new fan and light fixtures, also a private patio. All bedrooms are located on the upper level and have new lush carpet perfect for the upcoming winter cold. The master has high ceilings and two closets with its own bathroom. All bathrooms are well maintained with tile flooring and granite countertops . Overlooking the dining room, this kitchen offers ample white cabinets, granite countertops, a stove and dishwasher. The patio is a great space for entertaining and gives access into your detached two car garage. Inside this spacious garage you will find the washer and dryer hook ups.
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; Cats Only.
Pet Deposit: $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking Unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Townhouse
Year Built: 1984
Utilities Included: HOA Dues and Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove and Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate, Carpet, and Tile
Yard: Private Patio
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Contact us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: $0
Move-Out Fee: $0
Holding Fee: None. We do not hold properties.
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
No Dogs Allowed
