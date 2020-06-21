17721 Norwalk Blvd Unit 66

Amenities

Glenbrook Community Welcomes You! - This recently renovated townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Situated in a secured gated community with access to a community pool and spa. Inside this split level home you will see new paint, new fan and light fixtures, also a private patio. All bedrooms are located on the upper level and have new lush carpet perfect for the upcoming winter cold. The master has high ceilings and two closets with its own bathroom. All bathrooms are well maintained with tile flooring and granite countertops . Overlooking the dining room, this kitchen offers ample white cabinets, granite countertops, a stove and dishwasher. The patio is a great space for entertaining and gives access into your detached two car garage. Inside this spacious garage you will find the washer and dryer hook ups.



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; Cats Only.

Pet Deposit: $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking Unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Townhouse

Year Built: 1984

Utilities Included: HOA Dues and Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove and Dishwasher

Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage

Flooring: Laminate, Carpet, and Tile

Yard: Private Patio

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Contact us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



HOA INSTRUCTIONS

HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner

Move-In Fee: $0

Move-Out Fee: $0

Holding Fee: None. We do not hold properties.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



No Dogs Allowed



