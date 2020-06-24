16638 PIONEER BLVD

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated microwave range oven

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

You will not want to pass up the opportunity to live in this completely renovated and remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home does share a backyard with a separate back house (casita) that will also be rented. Upon walking in the front door of the main home you will be greeted by a large open concept living room and kitchen, all with brand new stylish flooring, brand new shaker style cabinets, recessed lighting throughout, and quartz counter tops. The oven, microwave and refrigerator are all included when you lease this beautiful home. The ideal sized master bedroom is on its own side of the house with an attached bathroom, while the two spare bedrooms share a beautiful bathroom on the other side of the home, to create privacy and space. The home has new dual pane windows for noise cancellation and energy savings. Utilities are included in the rent price! One driveway parking spot available! Washer and dryer hookups in laundry room.