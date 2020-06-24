All apartments in Artesia
Artesia, CA
16638 PIONEER BLVD
Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:44 PM

16638 PIONEER BLVD

16638 Pioneer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Artesia
Location

16638 Pioneer Boulevard, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
You will not want to pass up the opportunity to live in this completely renovated and remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home does share a backyard with a separate back house (casita) that will also be rented. Upon walking in the front door of the main home you will be greeted by a large open concept living room and kitchen, all with brand new stylish flooring, brand new shaker style cabinets, recessed lighting throughout, and quartz counter tops. The oven, microwave and refrigerator are all included when you lease this beautiful home. The ideal sized master bedroom is on its own side of the house with an attached bathroom, while the two spare bedrooms share a beautiful bathroom on the other side of the home, to create privacy and space. The home has new dual pane windows for noise cancellation and energy savings. Utilities are included in the rent price! One driveway parking spot available! Washer and dryer hookups in laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16638 PIONEER BLVD have any available units?
16638 PIONEER BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 16638 PIONEER BLVD have?
Some of 16638 PIONEER BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16638 PIONEER BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
16638 PIONEER BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16638 PIONEER BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 16638 PIONEER BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 16638 PIONEER BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 16638 PIONEER BLVD offers parking.
Does 16638 PIONEER BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16638 PIONEER BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16638 PIONEER BLVD have a pool?
No, 16638 PIONEER BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 16638 PIONEER BLVD have accessible units?
No, 16638 PIONEER BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 16638 PIONEER BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 16638 PIONEER BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16638 PIONEER BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 16638 PIONEER BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
