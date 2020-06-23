All apartments in Artesia
12232 Meadow Dr.

12232 Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12232 Meadow Dr, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Imagine living in this north facing beautiful home and sending kids to the award-winning ABC School District! Students should attend Carver Elementary, Tetzlaff Middle and Cerritos High depending on their grade level. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Enter to an open floor plan with living room, dining area and an open kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, new cabinets, dishwasher and a movable island. 3 Bedrooms are at the backside of the home for perfect privacy including a master bedroom. Yes, there is central Air condition & heating system and ceiling fans in each room for extra comfort. Fully fenced private and cozy backyard for privacy and pets. The garage has been finished with insulation and equipped with automated garage door opener. Long drive way for additional vehicles or guest parking. Easy commute with freeways like the 605 and 91 within minutes. Cerritos Mall, Cerritos Library, and great parks are just a few sights of entertainment this gem has to offer. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12232 Meadow Dr. have any available units?
12232 Meadow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 12232 Meadow Dr. have?
Some of 12232 Meadow Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12232 Meadow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12232 Meadow Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12232 Meadow Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12232 Meadow Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12232 Meadow Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12232 Meadow Dr. does offer parking.
Does 12232 Meadow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12232 Meadow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12232 Meadow Dr. have a pool?
No, 12232 Meadow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12232 Meadow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12232 Meadow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12232 Meadow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12232 Meadow Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12232 Meadow Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12232 Meadow Dr. has units with air conditioning.
