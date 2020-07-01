12157 187th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

CLASSIC 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN PEACEFUL ARTESIA NEIGHBORHOOD WITH SWIMMING POOL - Enjoy this classic single story three bedroom two bath home in a serene Artesia neighborhood just minutes from Cerritos Mall.

Enjoy a brilliant country style kitchen featuring a stainless steel fridge (as is), gas stove with oven, and plenty of cabinet space. This perfect home boasts fresh paint throughout, large windows equipped with window blinds, and new sleek wood vinyl flooring throughout. There is a garage and a backyard which features a sparkling swimming pool.



This home belongs to ABC School District, with Elliott Elementary, Ross Academy Middle School and Tetzlaff Middle School and Cerritos and Gahr High Schools. Nearby parks include Pat Nixon Park, Artesia Park and Heritage Park.



To Qualify:



Credit score must be no less than 650

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



For more information on this or any other vacancy, please feel free to contact Borba Property Group at (562) 924-3858. You can also visit us at www.borbaproperty.com/vacancies/ and apply today.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



