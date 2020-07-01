All apartments in Artesia
Find more places like 12157 187th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Artesia, CA
/
12157 187th Street
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

12157 187th Street

12157 187th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Artesia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12157 187th Street, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
CLASSIC 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN PEACEFUL ARTESIA NEIGHBORHOOD WITH SWIMMING POOL - Enjoy this classic single story three bedroom two bath home in a serene Artesia neighborhood just minutes from Cerritos Mall.
Enjoy a brilliant country style kitchen featuring a stainless steel fridge (as is), gas stove with oven, and plenty of cabinet space. This perfect home boasts fresh paint throughout, large windows equipped with window blinds, and new sleek wood vinyl flooring throughout. There is a garage and a backyard which features a sparkling swimming pool.

This home belongs to ABC School District, with Elliott Elementary, Ross Academy Middle School and Tetzlaff Middle School and Cerritos and Gahr High Schools. Nearby parks include Pat Nixon Park, Artesia Park and Heritage Park.

To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 650
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this or any other vacancy, please feel free to contact Borba Property Group at (562) 924-3858. You can also visit us at www.borbaproperty.com/vacancies/ and apply today.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5290969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12157 187th Street have any available units?
12157 187th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 12157 187th Street have?
Some of 12157 187th Street's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12157 187th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12157 187th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12157 187th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12157 187th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 12157 187th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12157 187th Street offers parking.
Does 12157 187th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12157 187th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12157 187th Street have a pool?
Yes, 12157 187th Street has a pool.
Does 12157 187th Street have accessible units?
No, 12157 187th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12157 187th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12157 187th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12157 187th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12157 187th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St
Artesia, CA 90701
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St
Artesia, CA 90701

Similar Pages

Artesia 1 BedroomsArtesia 2 Bedrooms
Artesia Apartments with BalconyArtesia Apartments with Parking
Artesia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
San Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles