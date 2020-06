Amenities

Completely remodeled town home in most desirable ABC Unified School District. It has a bright & open floor plan with 3 Bedrooms (2 master suites), 2.75 baths, 2 court yards, attached 2-car garage, and a convenient location to Cerritos Mall, parks, shops, schools, restaurants and bus stops. Central AC & Heating, remodeled baths, refrigerator in the kitchen and washer & dryer in the garage. It is a safe gated community. Eligible for testing to enter Whitney High School.