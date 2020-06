Amenities

Award winning Arcadia school district. Charming home for lease-move-in condition-as property is located in a highly sought after village area of Arcadia with peacocks in neighbourhood. Beautiful kitchen with nice granite counter tops new cabinets. Marble floor and shower are in bathroom. Wood floor thru out the house. Walking distance to schools, restaurants, bus stops, Santa Anita Westfield Mall, and supermarkets.