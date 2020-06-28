Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 594 W Huntington Dr. F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
594 W Huntington Dr. F
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
594 W Huntington Dr. F
594 W Huntington Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
594 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms condo - 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms newly remodeled condo. Convenient to shopping mall
(RLNE5326624)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 594 W Huntington Dr. F have any available units?
594 W Huntington Dr. F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arcadia, CA
.
Is 594 W Huntington Dr. F currently offering any rent specials?
594 W Huntington Dr. F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 W Huntington Dr. F pet-friendly?
Yes, 594 W Huntington Dr. F is pet friendly.
Does 594 W Huntington Dr. F offer parking?
No, 594 W Huntington Dr. F does not offer parking.
Does 594 W Huntington Dr. F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 594 W Huntington Dr. F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 W Huntington Dr. F have a pool?
No, 594 W Huntington Dr. F does not have a pool.
Does 594 W Huntington Dr. F have accessible units?
No, 594 W Huntington Dr. F does not have accessible units.
Does 594 W Huntington Dr. F have units with dishwashers?
No, 594 W Huntington Dr. F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 594 W Huntington Dr. F have units with air conditioning?
No, 594 W Huntington Dr. F does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Similar Pages
Arcadia 1 Bedrooms
Arcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Arcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Montclair, CA
Cypress, CA
La Verne, CA
Carson, CA
Westminster, CA
Lakewood, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles