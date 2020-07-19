Rent Calculator
Home
Arcadia, CA
503 S Baldwin Avenue
503 S Baldwin Avenue
503 Baldwin Avenue
Location
503 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia
Amenities
recently renovated
range
Property Amenities
Just remodeled & updated this one story 3BR & 2BA apartment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 503 S Baldwin Avenue have any available units?
503 S Baldwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arcadia, CA
.
Is 503 S Baldwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
503 S Baldwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 S Baldwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 503 S Baldwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arcadia
.
Does 503 S Baldwin Avenue offer parking?
No, 503 S Baldwin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 503 S Baldwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 S Baldwin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 S Baldwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 503 S Baldwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 503 S Baldwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 503 S Baldwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 503 S Baldwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 S Baldwin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 S Baldwin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 S Baldwin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
