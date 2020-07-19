All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 503 S Baldwin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
503 S Baldwin Avenue
Last updated September 26 2019 at 2:44 PM

503 S Baldwin Avenue

503 Baldwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

503 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just remodeled & updated this one story 3BR & 2BA apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 S Baldwin Avenue have any available units?
503 S Baldwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 503 S Baldwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
503 S Baldwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 S Baldwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 503 S Baldwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 503 S Baldwin Avenue offer parking?
No, 503 S Baldwin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 503 S Baldwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 S Baldwin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 S Baldwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 503 S Baldwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 503 S Baldwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 503 S Baldwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 503 S Baldwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 S Baldwin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 S Baldwin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 S Baldwin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArcadia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pools
Arcadia Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles