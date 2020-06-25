All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 141 Alice Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
141 Alice Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:43 PM

141 Alice Street

141 Alice Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

141 Alice Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
new construction
Brand new in Arcadia within the Arcadia Unified School District!! Brand new, end-unit with private entry and side-yard, bright and spacious condo in the heart of Arcadia, close to everything that Arcadia has to offer! Downstairs are living room bright and airy with large windows, modern kitchen with brand new appliances, soft-shut cabinets and drawers, private backyard through the kitchen and dining area, guest bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs is carpeted, 3 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with beautiful master bathroom featuring jetted tub, beautiful mirrors and flooring, shaker cabinets, double sinks and shower. Recessed lightings throughout, high-efficiency tankless water-heater, brand new washer and dryer included. Gated entry, guest parking available. Don't miss your chance to be the first one to live in the brand new condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Alice Street have any available units?
141 Alice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 141 Alice Street have?
Some of 141 Alice Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Alice Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 Alice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Alice Street pet-friendly?
No, 141 Alice Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 141 Alice Street offer parking?
Yes, 141 Alice Street offers parking.
Does 141 Alice Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Alice Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Alice Street have a pool?
No, 141 Alice Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 Alice Street have accessible units?
No, 141 Alice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Alice Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Alice Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Alice Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Alice Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles