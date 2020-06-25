141 Alice Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated guest parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking new construction

Brand new in Arcadia within the Arcadia Unified School District!! Brand new, end-unit with private entry and side-yard, bright and spacious condo in the heart of Arcadia, close to everything that Arcadia has to offer! Downstairs are living room bright and airy with large windows, modern kitchen with brand new appliances, soft-shut cabinets and drawers, private backyard through the kitchen and dining area, guest bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs is carpeted, 3 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with beautiful master bathroom featuring jetted tub, beautiful mirrors and flooring, shaker cabinets, double sinks and shower. Recessed lightings throughout, high-efficiency tankless water-heater, brand new washer and dryer included. Gated entry, guest parking available. Don't miss your chance to be the first one to live in the brand new condo!