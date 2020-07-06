All apartments in Arcadia
1161 W Duarte Rd. #19
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1161 W Duarte Rd. #19

1161 Duarte Road · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
garage
pet friendly
Prime Location Arcadia 2Bed 2 Bath Townhouse Brookside Manor Community MUST SEE - Brookside Manor Community. Arcadia prime location townhouse! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom. Spacious living room and dining room. Large balcony with great view of the beautiful community.
Nicely maintained with modern colors interior. Master bedroom has two large closets and individual vanity station.
- 1 parking space in garage
- 1 assigned carport space

- Washer Dryer Included
- Utilities include water, trash
- Pets are not allowed
- Electricity and gas paid by tenant
- Property not qualified for section 8

To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/
In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3402781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 have any available units?
1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 have?
Some of 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 currently offering any rent specials?
1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 is pet friendly.
Does 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 offer parking?
Yes, 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 offers parking.
Does 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 have a pool?
No, 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 does not have a pool.
Does 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 have accessible units?
No, 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1161 W Duarte Rd. #19 does not have units with air conditioning.

