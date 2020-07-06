1161 W Duarte Rd. #19

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Prime Location Arcadia 2Bed 2 Bath Townhouse Brookside Manor Community MUST SEE - Brookside Manor Community. Arcadia prime location townhouse! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom. Spacious living room and dining room. Large balcony with great view of the beautiful community.

Nicely maintained with modern colors interior. Master bedroom has two large closets and individual vanity station.

- 1 parking space in garage

- 1 assigned carport space



- Washer Dryer Included

- Utilities include water, trash

- Pets are not allowed

- Electricity and gas paid by tenant

- Property not qualified for section 8



To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."

https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



