11 Bonita Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage

Arcadia Townhome build in 2004 located close to Park, Restaurants and Mall! Sunny and bright end unit; comfortable living room; elegant dining room; 3 bedroom & 3 full baths & a den; one bed room and one bath down stairs; wood floor; large bedrooms and spacious master bedroom; marble floor in the master bath; separate shower and toilet in the master bath;granite counter tops in all bath rooms and the kitchen; attached spacious 2 car garage;a very clean kitchen; very quiet neighborhood; across street to the city park and golf course; Very close to old town shopping areas, city library, shopping mall and hospital. Must see!