Arcadia, CA
11 Bonita Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

11 Bonita Street

11 Bonita Street · No Longer Available
Location

11 Bonita Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arcadia Townhome build in 2004 located close to Park, Restaurants and Mall! Sunny and bright end unit; comfortable living room; elegant dining room; 3 bedroom & 3 full baths & a den; one bed room and one bath down stairs; wood floor; large bedrooms and spacious master bedroom; marble floor in the master bath; separate shower and toilet in the master bath;granite counter tops in all bath rooms and the kitchen; attached spacious 2 car garage;a very clean kitchen; very quiet neighborhood; across street to the city park and golf course; Very close to old town shopping areas, city library, shopping mall and hospital. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Bonita Street have any available units?
11 Bonita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 11 Bonita Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 Bonita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Bonita Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 Bonita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 11 Bonita Street offer parking?
Yes, 11 Bonita Street offers parking.
Does 11 Bonita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Bonita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Bonita Street have a pool?
No, 11 Bonita Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 Bonita Street have accessible units?
No, 11 Bonita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Bonita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Bonita Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Bonita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Bonita Street does not have units with air conditioning.
