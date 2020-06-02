13768 Titonka Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage hot tub

Beautiful tri-level house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a huge 25,000 square foot lot. You can enjoy fabulous panoramic views from almost every corner of the house. This custom home is located on an elevated lot filled with lushly planted mature greenery. The large master suite is private on the lower level & has an entrance to the outdoor spa retreat area. The other 2 bedrooms and 1 bath are located on the entry level. 2 bedrooms feature private patios. On the top level, the beautiful remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar leads to a private balcony and main living areas which include a living room with fireplace & sunroom which are accented by large windows that capture the wonderful views. The multi-level design is both highly functional and spacious. The home also includes a 2 car garage with abundant shelving, storage and laundry area. Additionally, there is a large enclosed carport for a boat or extra storage. Fenced grounds include a large entertainers back yard many fruit trees, a garden area and shed. Close to schools, shopping, and country club. Don't miss out! Call directly for rental application. Available July 1st!!!