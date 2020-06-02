All apartments in Apple Valley
13768 Titonka Road

13768 Titonka Road · (909) 496-8013
Location

13768 Titonka Road, Apple Valley, CA 92307

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful tri-level house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a huge 25,000 square foot lot. You can enjoy fabulous panoramic views from almost every corner of the house. This custom home is located on an elevated lot filled with lushly planted mature greenery. The large master suite is private on the lower level & has an entrance to the outdoor spa retreat area. The other 2 bedrooms and 1 bath are located on the entry level. 2 bedrooms feature private patios. On the top level, the beautiful remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar leads to a private balcony and main living areas which include a living room with fireplace & sunroom which are accented by large windows that capture the wonderful views. The multi-level design is both highly functional and spacious. The home also includes a 2 car garage with abundant shelving, storage and laundry area. Additionally, there is a large enclosed carport for a boat or extra storage. Fenced grounds include a large entertainers back yard many fruit trees, a garden area and shed. Close to schools, shopping, and country club. Don't miss out! Call directly for rental application. Available July 1st!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13768 Titonka Road have any available units?
13768 Titonka Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apple Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apple Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 13768 Titonka Road have?
Some of 13768 Titonka Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13768 Titonka Road currently offering any rent specials?
13768 Titonka Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13768 Titonka Road pet-friendly?
No, 13768 Titonka Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 13768 Titonka Road offer parking?
Yes, 13768 Titonka Road does offer parking.
Does 13768 Titonka Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13768 Titonka Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13768 Titonka Road have a pool?
No, 13768 Titonka Road does not have a pool.
Does 13768 Titonka Road have accessible units?
No, 13768 Titonka Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13768 Titonka Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13768 Titonka Road has units with dishwashers.
