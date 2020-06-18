8434 Walerga Road #334.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool 24hr maintenance hot tub

Bridgefield Condos - Wonderful Newer Antelope 2bd/2ba - Gated Community - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium is located near North Loop & Walerga Road in Bridgefield Condominiums, a nicely maintained community with pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center and children's playground area.



Amenities include living room, dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, refrigerator, indoor laundry area with washer & dryer, central heat & air, patio.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



(RLNE3908342)