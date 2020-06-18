All apartments in Antelope
Find more places like
8434 Walerga Road #334.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Antelope, CA
/
8434 Walerga Road #334
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

8434 Walerga Road #334

8434 Walerga Road · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Antelope
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8434 Walerga Road, Antelope, CA 95843
Antelope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8434 Walerga Road #334 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Bridgefield Condos - Wonderful Newer Antelope 2bd/2ba - Gated Community - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium is located near North Loop & Walerga Road in Bridgefield Condominiums, a nicely maintained community with pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center and children's playground area.

Amenities include living room, dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, refrigerator, indoor laundry area with washer & dryer, central heat & air, patio.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE3908342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8434 Walerga Road #334 have any available units?
8434 Walerga Road #334 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8434 Walerga Road #334 have?
Some of 8434 Walerga Road #334's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8434 Walerga Road #334 currently offering any rent specials?
8434 Walerga Road #334 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8434 Walerga Road #334 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8434 Walerga Road #334 is pet friendly.
Does 8434 Walerga Road #334 offer parking?
No, 8434 Walerga Road #334 does not offer parking.
Does 8434 Walerga Road #334 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8434 Walerga Road #334 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8434 Walerga Road #334 have a pool?
Yes, 8434 Walerga Road #334 has a pool.
Does 8434 Walerga Road #334 have accessible units?
No, 8434 Walerga Road #334 does not have accessible units.
Does 8434 Walerga Road #334 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8434 Walerga Road #334 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8434 Walerga Road #334 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8434 Walerga Road #334 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr
Antelope, CA 95843
The Arbors at Antelope
3700 Navaho Dr
Antelope, CA 95843
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave
Antelope, CA 95843
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd
Antelope, CA 95843
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd
Antelope, CA 95843

Similar Pages

Antelope 1 BedroomsAntelope 2 BedroomsAntelope Apartments with BalconyAntelope Apartments with GymAntelope Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CASuisun City, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CAOakley, CAOroville, CAFlorin, CAPlacerville, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the PacificSacramento City CollegeSierra CollegeSolano Community College