8342 Dalkeith Way

House for Rent in Antelope! - This home is "4" Bedrooms & "2.5" Bathrooms with a 2 Car Garage. Located in a nice neighborhood, close to schools, parks, shopping & entertainment. Great Family home!



This property has a non working Fireplace (decorative only)



Applicants must make '3' times the rent to qualify and have good credit. ($6595 per month)

Rental History will be verified and must be in good standing.

No evictions in the last 7 yrs

Minimum Credit Score Required: 620+



No Pets, allowed.



Tenant to Pay: Water

Owner to Pay: Sewer & Garbage



Application Fee: $35.00 per Adult(over 18yrs old)

Lease Terms: 12 Months



CalBRE#01946044



