8342 Dalkeith Way

Amenities
House for Rent in Antelope! - This home is "4" Bedrooms & "2.5" Bathrooms with a 2 Car Garage. Located in a nice neighborhood, close to schools, parks, shopping & entertainment. Great Family home!
This property has a non working Fireplace (decorative only)
Applicants must make '3' times the rent to qualify and have good credit. ($6595 per month)
Rental History will be verified and must be in good standing.
No evictions in the last 7 yrs
Minimum Credit Score Required: 620+
No Pets, allowed.
Tenant to Pay: Water
Owner to Pay: Sewer & Garbage
Application Fee: $35.00 per Adult(over 18yrs old)
Lease Terms: 12 Months
CalBRE#01946044
(RLNE3948731)