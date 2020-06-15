All apartments in Antelope
Location

8342 Dalkeith Way, Antelope, CA 95843
Antelope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8342 Dalkeith Way · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2083 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House for Rent in Antelope! - This home is "4" Bedrooms & "2.5" Bathrooms with a 2 Car Garage. Located in a nice neighborhood, close to schools, parks, shopping & entertainment. Great Family home!

This property has a non working Fireplace (decorative only)

Applicants must make '3' times the rent to qualify and have good credit. ($6595 per month)
Rental History will be verified and must be in good standing.
No evictions in the last 7 yrs
Minimum Credit Score Required: 620+

No Pets, allowed.

Tenant to Pay: Water
Owner to Pay: Sewer & Garbage

Application Fee: $35.00 per Adult(over 18yrs old)
Lease Terms: 12 Months

CalBRE#01946044

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3948731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8342 Dalkeith Way have any available units?
8342 Dalkeith Way has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8342 Dalkeith Way currently offering any rent specials?
8342 Dalkeith Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8342 Dalkeith Way pet-friendly?
No, 8342 Dalkeith Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Antelope.
Does 8342 Dalkeith Way offer parking?
Yes, 8342 Dalkeith Way does offer parking.
Does 8342 Dalkeith Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8342 Dalkeith Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8342 Dalkeith Way have a pool?
No, 8342 Dalkeith Way does not have a pool.
Does 8342 Dalkeith Way have accessible units?
No, 8342 Dalkeith Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8342 Dalkeith Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8342 Dalkeith Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8342 Dalkeith Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8342 Dalkeith Way does not have units with air conditioning.
