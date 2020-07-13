Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 PM

17 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Anaheim, CA

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near Disneyland. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle at 1111 Fay Apartments only minutes away from the 5, 57 and 91 freeway.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
997 S Emanuele Cir
997 South Emanuelle Circle, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2000 sqft
Anaheim hills room for rent - Property Id: 93359 Room for rent in beautiful anaheim hills location. Plenty of street parking, private cul de sac. Lactation, built in b.b.q. pool, jacuzi.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
2375 West Lincoln Avenue
2375 West Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,395
450 sqft
- (RLNE5662574)
Results within 5 miles of Anaheim

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1301 N. Linda Vista St
1301 North Linda Vista Street, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ROOM to RENT month to month - Property Id: 78599 Available May 1, 2020. Fully furnished and full size fridge. Paid utilities too. Fastest WiFi internet connection, Supply detergent and toilet paper.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Sierra del Oro
2316 Sageleaf Circle
2316 Sageleaf Circle, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
300 sqft
1-bedroom and 1-bath suite for rent with private entrance and an attached 2-car garage with direct access. THERE'S NO KITCHEN OR KITCHENETTE. The unit will have a microwave and small refrigerator.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2017 E Whiting Avenue
2017 East Whiting Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath downstairs apartment with 1-car assigned parking garage in the City of Fullerton. Stove and oven in the kitchen. Unit comes with a wall AC air-conditioning unit and a wall heater.
Results within 10 miles of Anaheim
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
3 Units Available
Imperial Estates West
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1317 Termino Ave
1317 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Studio Apt. East Long Beach - Property Id: 224287 Beautiful studio apartment located at East Long Beach. Quiet and serene.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Park Estates
5585 PACIFIC COAST HWY #368
5585 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5585 PACIFIC COAST HWY #368 Available 07/15/20 UPGRADED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - Upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with Granite Kitchen and Bar Top. The new laminate wood flooring throughout gives this home a nice clean look.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Westpark
44 Calavera
44 Calavera, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
125 sqft
This is a approximate 125 square feet one bedroom of a five bedrooms House for rent, and it has a nice roomy size for one person. The common area of the house is Largest Cortina model in a quiet inside tract location that backs to the walking trail.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
23 Gillman
23 Gillman Street, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
600 sqft
Second floor of a house will rent. There are a room that have same space as two 6 tatami mat rooms. There are shower room in a toilet, and there are two such restrooms. You can also rent it with your roommate. There are also community pool.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Wilson High
941 Belmont - 927
941 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,395
475 sqft
Property Address: 927 Belmont Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814 For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.com (Email Preferred) Spacious Studio, 1 bath with Lots of natural light, located on second floor.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
21171 Lochlea Lane
21171 Lochlea Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1384 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM FOR RENT plus private full bath with Jacuzzi tub in shared executive home in South Huntington Beach.

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Belmont Shore
65 Roswell Ave.
65 Roswell Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,245
366 sqft
65 Roswell Ave is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90803. Quiet and peaceful location. Very residential. Near coffee shops, schools, and restaurants. 65 Roswell Ave is near Livingston Drive Park, Bayshore Park, and Will Rodgers Mini Park. .

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Bluff Park
3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway
3211 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Property Address: 3226 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803 For Questions or Showing Times please text Tara 562-287-4001 or email tara @ propertyproslb.com You will love this stunning lower commercial space located on Broadway in Long Beach, CA.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
18831 Flagstaff Lane
18831 Flagstaff Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
457 sqft
Studio type room . I have a very large room 1 bedroom l room with kitchenette each room with fan ..double window 2 fans cathedral callings wood floors, sky light . Shares bathroom, kitchen, laundry room and utilities. Free WiFi .

July 2020 Anaheim Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Anaheim Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Anaheim rents declined moderately over the past month

Anaheim rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Anaheim stand at $1,670 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,145 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Anaheim's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Anaheim, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Anaheim

    As rents have increased slightly in Anaheim, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Anaheim is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Anaheim's median two-bedroom rent of $2,145 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Anaheim's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Anaheim than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Anaheim is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

