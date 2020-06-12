/
3 bedroom apartments
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in American Canyon, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1322 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Bethany Dr.
10 Bethany Drive, American Canyon, CA
10 Bethany Dr. Available 07/05/20 American Canyon - Charming 4bd/3ba w/approx 2465 sqft, gated community, dramatic vaulted ceilings plus gourmet kitchen open to inviting family room w/cozy fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Sequoia Grove Way`
30 Sequoia Grove Way, American Canyon, CA
Spacious 4/3 located by American Canyon High available for rent! - This home is located just off of 29, near Safeway and American Canyon High School.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 Ashby Place
204 Ashby Place, American Canyon, CA
204 Ashby Place Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous one story with low maintenance and court location! - This property boasts beautiful low maintenance landscaping, bright & open floor plan with tons of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
442 Lucina Street
442 Lucina Street, American Canyon, CA
AVAILABLE! - Beautiful single house in desirable American Canyon. 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom No Pets No smoking No Pets Allowed (RLNE4043266)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24 Daniel Drive
24 Daniel Drive, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2037 sqft
Beautiful Newer American Canyon Home - Spacious American Canyon Home in Gated Community! Expansive 2,000+ square foot three bedroom home with additional loft and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of American Canyon
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
125 Hibiscus Court
125 Hibiscus Court, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
239 Redwing St.
239 Redwing Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1104 sqft
Updated & Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Vallejo! Available Now! - Updated home located in Vallejo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage, RV Parking with spacious rear yard.
Results within 5 miles of American Canyon
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1234 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
5447 La Salle Way
5447 La Salle Way, Vallejo, CA
AVAILABLE! - Beautiful two-story spacious home. Has 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Good size backyard with low maintenance. Located near shopping centers, movie theater, and Easy access to freeways.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vallejo Heights
1 Unit Available
1536 McDougal St
1536 Mcdougal Street, Vallejo, CA
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home 1536 McDougal St Vallejo - This beautiful 4 BD/2.5 bath single family home is located in Sycamore Place. Kitchen has ample maple cabinetry w/ tile counters and breakfast nook.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Evans Ave
237 Evans Avenue, Solano County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent - Offering this 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Vallejo. New Paint and new Kitchen and bath flooring, newer windows. Large kitchen with tile counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Full size basement.
Results within 10 miles of American Canyon
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Soscol
58 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Beard
9 Units Available
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,684
732 sqft
RENT SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes & one free application fee per reservation. *Offer subject to change without notice. Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
Linda Vista
19 Units Available
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,288
2074 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Gallery Ct
605 Gallery Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2800 sqft
605 Gallery Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Vintage Green Valley! - Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath home located in quiet Green Valley cul-de-sac! Beautiful kitchen with ample cabinets and storage, cherry wood floors and granite counters! A large
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
671 Balboa Way
671 Balboa Way, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1813 sqft
671 Balboa Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious Three Bedroom Waterfront Home on the Napa River - This charming and tranquil three bedroom, two and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located in the desirable River Park Neighborhood this home boasts
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
35 Summerbrooke Circle
35 Summerbrooke Circle, Napa, CA
Stunning Four Bedroom North Napa Home - This beautiful newer four bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located close to the Queen of the Valley Hospital and backing up to a bubbling creek, this home offers a number of custom
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
160 Rivermouth Lane
160 Rivermouth Lane, Vallejo, CA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4659 Opal Ct.
4659 Opal Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1784 sqft
Green Valley Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms. Easy Access to I-680 & I-80. Washer & Dryer Included. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
250 Hartson Street
250 Hartson Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1537 sqft
Beautifully Renovated and Centrally Located Napa Townhome - Centrally located three bedroom, two bathroom town home two blocks from Fuller Park and close to downtown shops, restaurants, and tasting rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
2152 Eva Street
2152 Eva Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1757 sqft
Centrally Located Beautiful Newer Napa Home - Fall in love with this gorgeous home! This home features three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large garage, washer and dryer, custom blinds
