24 Daniel Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Newer American Canyon Home - Spacious American Canyon Home in Gated Community! Expansive 2,000+ square foot three bedroom home with additional loft and 2.5 bathrooms. This beautiful property has been upgraded with new laminate flooring, renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops, recessed lighting, new appliances, central heat & air conditioning, wood burning fireplace and more. The home offers high ceilings with lots of natural lighting. This home also comes with an attached 2-car garage and is located within walking distance to American Canyon High School.
Call today to schedule a tour!
Fireplace
Large living space
Renovated kitchen with new appliances
Central heat and air
Master suite has walk-in closet and large bathroom.
Double car garage
Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and storage room
Low maintenance yard
Shed in backyard
This property will accept section 8.
(RLNE5452517)