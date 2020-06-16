24 Daniel Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Beautiful Newer American Canyon Home - Spacious American Canyon Home in Gated Community! Expansive 2,000+ square foot three bedroom home with additional loft and 2.5 bathrooms. This beautiful property has been upgraded with new laminate flooring, renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops, recessed lighting, new appliances, central heat & air conditioning, wood burning fireplace and more. The home offers high ceilings with lots of natural lighting. This home also comes with an attached 2-car garage and is located within walking distance to American Canyon High School.



Fireplace

Large living space

Renovated kitchen with new appliances

Central heat and air

Master suite has walk-in closet and large bathroom.

Double car garage

Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and storage room

Low maintenance yard

Shed in backyard

This property will accept section 8.



