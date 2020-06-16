All apartments in American Canyon
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

24 Daniel Drive

24 Daniel Drive · (707) 224-0400
Location

24 Daniel Drive, American Canyon, CA 94503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24 Daniel Drive · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Newer American Canyon Home - Spacious American Canyon Home in Gated Community! Expansive 2,000+ square foot three bedroom home with additional loft and 2.5 bathrooms. This beautiful property has been upgraded with new laminate flooring, renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops, recessed lighting, new appliances, central heat & air conditioning, wood burning fireplace and more. The home offers high ceilings with lots of natural lighting. This home also comes with an attached 2-car garage and is located within walking distance to American Canyon High School.

Call today to schedule a tour!

Fireplace
Large living space
Renovated kitchen with new appliances
Central heat and air
Master suite has walk-in closet and large bathroom.
Double car garage
Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and storage room
Low maintenance yard
Shed in backyard
This property will accept section 8.

(RLNE5452517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Daniel Drive have any available units?
24 Daniel Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Daniel Drive have?
Some of 24 Daniel Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Daniel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24 Daniel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Daniel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24 Daniel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in American Canyon.
Does 24 Daniel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24 Daniel Drive does offer parking.
Does 24 Daniel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Daniel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Daniel Drive have a pool?
No, 24 Daniel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24 Daniel Drive have accessible units?
No, 24 Daniel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Daniel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Daniel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Daniel Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Daniel Drive has units with air conditioning.
