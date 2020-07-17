14748 Sutter Highlands Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Upper Sutter Creek Home on large lot - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home sits on over 2 acres and features fantastic views! Large covered deck, storage area under the home, and an additional storage building. Inside features granite counters, custom tile flooring, and french doors leading to the deck. The main level laundry room has both gas and electric hook-ups. Tenant is responsible for all utilities: PG&E, propane, ACES waste. Home is on a well and septic tank. Tenant to maintain landscaping. The Landlord will consider one outside only dog. Lease term: 1 year.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5869446)