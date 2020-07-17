All apartments in Amador County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14748 Sutter Highlands Dr

14748 Sutter Highlands Drive · (209) 223-9900
Location

14748 Sutter Highlands Drive, Amador County, CA 95685

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1865 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Upper Sutter Creek Home on large lot - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home sits on over 2 acres and features fantastic views! Large covered deck, storage area under the home, and an additional storage building. Inside features granite counters, custom tile flooring, and french doors leading to the deck. The main level laundry room has both gas and electric hook-ups. Tenant is responsible for all utilities: PG&E, propane, ACES waste. Home is on a well and septic tank. Tenant to maintain landscaping. The Landlord will consider one outside only dog. Lease term: 1 year.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5869446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr have any available units?
14748 Sutter Highlands Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr have?
Some of 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14748 Sutter Highlands Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr offers parking.
Does 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr have a pool?
No, 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr have accessible units?
No, 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14748 Sutter Highlands Dr has units with air conditioning.
