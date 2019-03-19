733 E Sacramento Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful and recently updated two bed one bath bungalow with a Private Patio! Freshly painted with a neutral & soothing color palette, this stand alone cottage is open and bright with great windows, hardwood floors thru out, a spacious living room and a separate dining area. Recently remodeled kitchen includes top of the line stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large microwave, stove and garbage disposal with granite counter tops! To make your life easier, this unit has closets with built in organizers, central A/C, recessed lighting with dimmers and laundry hook ups in the unit! The bathroom is newly remodeled with beautiful tile. Private large outdoor patio has a newly added overhead trellis and includes a large storage unit. Located in the desirable bedroom community of Altadena, two blocks from historic Christmas Tree Lane.A wonderful place to call home! Pet Friendly!