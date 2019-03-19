All apartments in Altadena
Altadena, CA
733 E Sacramento Street
733 E Sacramento Street

733 East Sacramento Street · No Longer Available
Location

733 East Sacramento Street, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful and recently updated two bed one bath bungalow with a Private Patio! Freshly painted with a neutral & soothing color palette, this stand alone cottage is open and bright with great windows, hardwood floors thru out, a spacious living room and a separate dining area. Recently remodeled kitchen includes top of the line stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large microwave, stove and garbage disposal with granite counter tops! To make your life easier, this unit has closets with built in organizers, central A/C, recessed lighting with dimmers and laundry hook ups in the unit! The bathroom is newly remodeled with beautiful tile. Private large outdoor patio has a newly added overhead trellis and includes a large storage unit. Located in the desirable bedroom community of Altadena, two blocks from historic Christmas Tree Lane.A wonderful place to call home! Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 E Sacramento Street have any available units?
733 E Sacramento Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 733 E Sacramento Street have?
Some of 733 E Sacramento Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 E Sacramento Street currently offering any rent specials?
733 E Sacramento Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 E Sacramento Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 E Sacramento Street is pet friendly.
Does 733 E Sacramento Street offer parking?
No, 733 E Sacramento Street does not offer parking.
Does 733 E Sacramento Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 E Sacramento Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 E Sacramento Street have a pool?
No, 733 E Sacramento Street does not have a pool.
Does 733 E Sacramento Street have accessible units?
No, 733 E Sacramento Street does not have accessible units.
Does 733 E Sacramento Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 E Sacramento Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 733 E Sacramento Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 733 E Sacramento Street has units with air conditioning.
