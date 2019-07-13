All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 505 Alameda Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
505 Alameda Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

505 Alameda Street

505 Alameda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

505 Alameda Street, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
505 Alameda Street Available 07/20/19 Wonderful Three Bedroom Home in Altadena! - This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Altadena welcomes you with a light filled living room, complete with fireplace and sliding patio doors opening up to the spacious, private back yard. The home offers delightfully updated bathrooms and kitchen, complete with cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops and large central island. The countertop space alone is any kitchen lover's joy, and comes complete with stainless steel refrigerator, stove top/oven and dishwasher.

This wonderful home has hardwood floors, a great hobby/work room, central heat and air, a very spacious back yard with fruit trees, and a two car garage that is equipped with generous shelving for additional storage space. A must see! (Please do not disturb the residents)

(RLNE2530430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Alameda Street have any available units?
505 Alameda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 505 Alameda Street have?
Some of 505 Alameda Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Alameda Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 Alameda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Alameda Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Alameda Street is pet friendly.
Does 505 Alameda Street offer parking?
Yes, 505 Alameda Street offers parking.
Does 505 Alameda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Alameda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Alameda Street have a pool?
No, 505 Alameda Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 Alameda Street have accessible units?
No, 505 Alameda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Alameda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Alameda Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Alameda Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 Alameda Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAltadena Apartments with Balconies
Altadena Apartments with GaragesAltadena Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts