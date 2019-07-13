Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

505 Alameda Street Available 07/20/19 Wonderful Three Bedroom Home in Altadena! - This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Altadena welcomes you with a light filled living room, complete with fireplace and sliding patio doors opening up to the spacious, private back yard. The home offers delightfully updated bathrooms and kitchen, complete with cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops and large central island. The countertop space alone is any kitchen lover's joy, and comes complete with stainless steel refrigerator, stove top/oven and dishwasher.



This wonderful home has hardwood floors, a great hobby/work room, central heat and air, a very spacious back yard with fruit trees, and a two car garage that is equipped with generous shelving for additional storage space. A must see! (Please do not disturb the residents)



