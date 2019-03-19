All apartments in Altadena
4258 Aralia Road

4258 Aralia Road · No Longer Available
Location

4258 Aralia Road, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
all utils included
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
This luxurious 2 bedroom 2 bath single story hideaway is found nestled in the hills and is beautifully furnished in teals browns and plums. Recently remodeled, the home includes many upscale, yet homey finishes including butcher block kitchen counter tops, a deep tub for soaking, gas fireplace, cable TV, wireless internet, access to Netflix instant watch movies & Hulu and front-load laundry appliances.

Conveniently located, this home is less than five miles to Old Town Pasadena, The Rose Parade route, and the Rose Bowl and less than 30 minutes to Staples Center, Nokia, Mark Taper & Ahmanson Theaters and Dodger Stadium. The home is walking distance to hiking trails & the Angeles Forest. All utilities included. Dogs are Welcome. Large Patio with outdoor furnishings is fully fenced. Carport and street parking. Freeway access is only five minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4258 Aralia Road have any available units?
4258 Aralia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 4258 Aralia Road have?
Some of 4258 Aralia Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4258 Aralia Road currently offering any rent specials?
4258 Aralia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4258 Aralia Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4258 Aralia Road is pet friendly.
Does 4258 Aralia Road offer parking?
Yes, 4258 Aralia Road offers parking.
Does 4258 Aralia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4258 Aralia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4258 Aralia Road have a pool?
No, 4258 Aralia Road does not have a pool.
Does 4258 Aralia Road have accessible units?
No, 4258 Aralia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4258 Aralia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4258 Aralia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4258 Aralia Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4258 Aralia Road does not have units with air conditioning.
