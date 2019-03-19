4258 Aralia Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed all utils included carport recently renovated fireplace

This luxurious 2 bedroom 2 bath single story hideaway is found nestled in the hills and is beautifully furnished in teals browns and plums. Recently remodeled, the home includes many upscale, yet homey finishes including butcher block kitchen counter tops, a deep tub for soaking, gas fireplace, cable TV, wireless internet, access to Netflix instant watch movies & Hulu and front-load laundry appliances.



Conveniently located, this home is less than five miles to Old Town Pasadena, The Rose Parade route, and the Rose Bowl and less than 30 minutes to Staples Center, Nokia, Mark Taper & Ahmanson Theaters and Dodger Stadium. The home is walking distance to hiking trails & the Angeles Forest. All utilities included. Dogs are Welcome. Large Patio with outdoor furnishings is fully fenced. Carport and street parking. Freeway access is only five minutes away.