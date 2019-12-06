All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 2474 New York Dr 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
2474 New York Dr 3
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

2474 New York Dr 3

2474 New York Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2474 New York Dr, Altadena, CA 91104
PresidentStreets

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
carport
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Unit 3 Available 12/15/19 1-Bedrm Loft 1-Bath OPENHOUSE Nov 23rd 11am to 5pm - Property Id: 168378

There will be an OPEN HOUSE to VIEW this HOME on Saturday November 23rd, from 11am to 4pm.
BRAND NEW CARPET IN LOFT BEDROOM! MOVE IN DATE December 15th, 2019 and on. HUGE 1 Loft style Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in a LARGE 3 unit property. Only 1 neighbor adjacent to the unit. Very bright and private. With 18ft ceilings. Private wrap around Patio, completely fenced in. 1 Carport parking space. Nestled in the very exclusive foothills of North East part of Altadena and Pasadena border line. Yet conviently located to supermarkets, great schools, hiking trails and freeway. All utilities and gardner included. Very private and serene. Will consider small pets for additional security deposit and rent. This is the 3rd unit in a very quiet triplex. A/C and Heat. Amazing area to live! Please call or email to set appointment to view the home. Act fast, this wont last! ALL UTILITIES, TRASH & GARDENER INCLUDED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168378p
Property Id 168378

(RLNE5234843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2474 New York Dr 3 have any available units?
2474 New York Dr 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 2474 New York Dr 3 have?
Some of 2474 New York Dr 3's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2474 New York Dr 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2474 New York Dr 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2474 New York Dr 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2474 New York Dr 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2474 New York Dr 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2474 New York Dr 3 offers parking.
Does 2474 New York Dr 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2474 New York Dr 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2474 New York Dr 3 have a pool?
No, 2474 New York Dr 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2474 New York Dr 3 have accessible units?
No, 2474 New York Dr 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2474 New York Dr 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2474 New York Dr 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2474 New York Dr 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2474 New York Dr 3 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAltadena Apartments with Balconies
Altadena Apartments with GaragesAltadena Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts