2474 New York Dr 3

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Unit 3 Available 12/15/19 1-Bedrm Loft 1-Bath OPENHOUSE Nov 23rd 11am to 5pm - Property Id: 168378



There will be an OPEN HOUSE to VIEW this HOME on Saturday November 23rd, from 11am to 4pm.

BRAND NEW CARPET IN LOFT BEDROOM! MOVE IN DATE December 15th, 2019 and on. HUGE 1 Loft style Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in a LARGE 3 unit property. Only 1 neighbor adjacent to the unit. Very bright and private. With 18ft ceilings. Private wrap around Patio, completely fenced in. 1 Carport parking space. Nestled in the very exclusive foothills of North East part of Altadena and Pasadena border line. Yet conviently located to supermarkets, great schools, hiking trails and freeway. All utilities and gardner included. Very private and serene. Will consider small pets for additional security deposit and rent. This is the 3rd unit in a very quiet triplex. A/C and Heat. Amazing area to live! Please call or email to set appointment to view the home. Act fast, this wont last! ALL UTILITIES, TRASH & GARDENER INCLUDED

