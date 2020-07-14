All apartments in Alpine
Elán Summit Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Elán Summit Apartment Homes

2660 Alpine Blvd · (619) 304-1031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2660 Alpine Blvd, Alpine, CA 91901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 068 · Avail. now

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Summit Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Elan Summit Apartment Homes for rent in Alpine, CA is a welcoming foothill community nestled amid rolling hills covered with chaparral and sage. Located in San Diego's East County, it borders the Cleveland National Forest and is a 20 minute drive east to the mountain recreation areas of the Cuyamaca State Park and the Laguna Mountains. As an added bonus, Alpine boasts perfect temperatures year-round allowing one to enjoy the breathtaking forested mountains all year.The community offers newly remodeled one and two bedroom units with fully equipped kitchens with upgraded appliances, A/C units and wall heaters, and extensive private patios; some units have large yards as well. The community offers a sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, playground, on-site laundry facility, hi-tech fitness center and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Summit welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.While residing at Elan Summit enjoy excellent access to Interstate 8, visit the many local specialty shops, boutiques, and antique stores or make your way to the Viejas Casino and Outlets which is the ultimate mix of shopping and entertainment in one destination. Take further delight in dining at some of the most highly regarded restaurants or enjoy comfortable world class golf courses and their accommodations. However, if golf isn't your sport, you need not worry. If fun and relaxing is your destination, get away to the beauty of rural country that stretches across beautiful desert terrain.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 -- on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Included per lease, Additional Spot: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán Summit Apartment Homes have any available units?
Elán Summit Apartment Homes has a unit available for $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Elán Summit Apartment Homes have?
Some of Elán Summit Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Summit Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Summit Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Summit Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Summit Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Elán Summit Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Elán Summit Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Elán Summit Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán Summit Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Summit Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Elán Summit Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Elán Summit Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Elán Summit Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Summit Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán Summit Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Elán Summit Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elán Summit Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
