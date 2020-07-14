Elán Summit Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments e-payments online portal

Elan Summit Apartment Homes for rent in Alpine, CA is a welcoming foothill community nestled amid rolling hills covered with chaparral and sage. Located in San Diego's East County, it borders the Cleveland National Forest and is a 20 minute drive east to the mountain recreation areas of the Cuyamaca State Park and the Laguna Mountains. As an added bonus, Alpine boasts perfect temperatures year-round allowing one to enjoy the breathtaking forested mountains all year.The community offers newly remodeled one and two bedroom units with fully equipped kitchens with upgraded appliances, A/C units and wall heaters, and extensive private patios; some units have large yards as well. The community offers a sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, playground, on-site laundry facility, hi-tech fitness center and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Summit welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.While residing at Elan Summit enjoy excellent access to Interstate 8, visit the many local specialty shops, boutiques, and antique stores or make your way to the Viejas Casino and Outlets which is the ultimate mix of shopping and entertainment in one destination. Take further delight in dining at some of the most highly regarded restaurants or enjoy comfortable world class golf courses and their accommodations. However, if golf isn't your sport, you need not worry. If fun and relaxing is your destination, get away to the beauty of rural country that stretches across beautiful desert terrain.