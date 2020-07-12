Apartment List
/
CA
/
alpine
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM

42 Apartments for rent in Alpine, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alpine apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
2 Units Available
Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes
1539 Tavern Rd, Alpine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
892 sqft
This community is just minutes from the Pacific Ocean and near state parks. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, pool, and recreational areas. Pet-friendly. Homes feature updated kitchens and large closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
Elán Summit Apartment Homes
2660 Alpine Blvd, Alpine, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
850 sqft
Located just 20 minutes off Cuyamaca State Park. This newly remodeled community features updated appliances, private patios and private yards in some suites. On-site fitness center, pool and spa, and playground.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Victoria
3244 Zumbrota Road
3244 Zumbrota Road, Alpine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2377 sqft
A TRUE SPANISH HACIENDA ON 1.01 ACRES. OPEN BEAMED CEILINGS IN OCTAGONAL FORMAL LIVING ROOM. FAMILY ROOM FEATURES USED BRICK FIREPLACE. POOL, ENCLOSED PATIO & VIEW ALL THE WAY TO THE OCEAN ON A CLEAR DAY. SOME FRUIT TREES. PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1411 Rock Terr
1411 Rock Terrace, Alpine, CA
Studio
$1,250
460 sqft
Remodeled detached studio of 460 sq ft with full bath. Electric, water and trash are included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Palo Verde
1313 Sunhaven Road
1313 Sunhaven Road, Alpine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1565 sqft
1313 Sunhaven Road Available 08/01/20 Wonderfully Updated Home in Alpine Community! - This fully updated home boasts style with hard surface flooring throughout, navy cabinetry and stainless appliances! 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Alpine

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Harbison Canyon
535 Silverbrook Drive
535 Silverbrook Drive, Harbison Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2158 sqft
Beautiful large home in Harbison Canyon! This custom built home in 2005 offers 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with 2 car garage on over a half acre. Large open kitchen with island, granite countertops, beautiful custom cabinets.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Harbison Canyon
14574 Rios Canyon Rd
14574 Rios Canyon Road, Harbison Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1700 sqft
Quite country setting in Rios Canyon! This ranch style home features split bedroom floor plan; master on one side & 2 beds on the other side, 1 bath in middle, 1700 sq ft, covered parking.
Results within 10 miles of Alpine
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
820 sqft
Featuring one-level apartment homes and split-level townhomes, these apartments include walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage space. Just blocks from downtown El Cajon and close to freeways and shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1220 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1467 Marline Avenue
1467 Marline Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1250 sqft
1467 Marline Avenue Available 07/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Yard! - Located near Freeway 8.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
9500 Harritt Rd Spc 46
9500 Harritt Rd, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1440 sqft
YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THIS EXCLUSIVE 55+ GATED COMMUNITY! LAKE JENNINGS ESTATES. -Spacious 2BR/2BA manufactured home with 1440 sq ft of living space. -Wood flooring in bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms -Central A/C -Central heating.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1761 Pepper Drive
1761 Pepper Drive, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Upgraded One bedroom Condo with Garage For Rent - One bedroom one bath all upgraded kitchen granite countertops stainless steel appliances washer and dryer. Fireplace. End upper unit with a balcony. Central A/C Heat.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10327 Paseo Park
10327 Paseo Park Drive, Lakeside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2017 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
10327 Paseo Park Available 08/08/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Lakeside Home - - Granite - Frig Included - Large backyard - 3-car garage - Gardener Included - Wood, Tile and Carpet Flooring - 1 Full bath Downstairs - Central Heat and A/C - Whole House

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
11909 Royal Rd Unit C
11909 Royal Road, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1323 sqft
3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story Townhouse located in El Cajon - Two story townhouse at the Royal Gardens complex located in El Cajon. Within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and more.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
12058 Calle De Montana # 265
12058 Calle De Montana, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1161 sqft
12058 Calle De Montana # 265 Available 07/22/20 Rancho San Diego - Corner Location - Upstairs Master Suite - AC - Private Patio - Garage - - Rancho San Diego - Rancho Villas HOA - Community Pool, Spa, Tennis, Fitness Center & Clubhouse - 2 Story

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10245 Avenida Real
10245 Avenida Real, Lakeside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1509 sqft
10245 Avenida Real Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage - Desirable 4 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet residential street in Lakeside.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
1116 Persimmon Avenue
1116 Persimmon Avenue, Bostonia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT IN EL CAJON - VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!! This beautiful 2 story, detached duplex just came on the market for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
11249 Callio Way
11249 Callio Way, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
Two Story 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath home in lovely Pinery Grove. Beautiful tile flooring, large kitchen open to family room. Huge living dinning room combo. Open high ceiling master bedroom with large mirrored door closet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
11802 Altadena Road
11802 Altadena Road, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
500 sqft
Newly remodeled home with high end finishes with Mountain Views! Great quite place to live/home office. House is a 1br/1ba with kitchen and washer/dryer and all utilities included. abundance of parking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
12550 Laurel Street - 201
12550 Laurel Street, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! Full A/C, Pet Friendly, Luxury Upgraded, Centrally Located 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upstairs Apt in Lakeside! This amazing upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has vaulted ceilings and nice and bright open floor plan! Wood floors throughout, new paint,
City Guide for Alpine, CA

Despite its location in Southern California, Alpine was named after the area's resemblance to an early resident's former home in Switzerland, which was presumably replete with Alpine trees.

Just a short drive from San Diego, this mountain-adjacent California neighborhood is technically a census-designated place. Want the luxury of living near an ideal beach-front city? You're raising your hands, we know. Alpine affords a reasonable car ride to the Pacific Ocean (in ideal traffic, you can make the trek to Ocean Beach in about 35 minutes or to La Jolla shore in about 40 minutes), while still maintaining a small town feel. Don't believe us? Despite neighboring a city with more than 1 million residents, you can actually hear crickets here at nightfall. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Alpine, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alpine apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Alpine Apartments under $1,600

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Temecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College