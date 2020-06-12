/
2 bedroom apartments
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alpine, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15462 olde hwy 80
15462 Olde Highway 80, San Diego County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Duplex - Property Id: 275052 For rent 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom duplex in el cajon city. Spacious front and backyard 2 personal parkings washer and dryer hook ups. This units were 100% remodeled.
Results within 10 miles of Alpine
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
935 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rancho San Diego
29 Units Available
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
924 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
907 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
750 sqft
Recently renovated community. Access to I-8 and I-67 and public transportation. Smoke-free community. Updated kitchens with granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. On-site parking and grill area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
El Cajon
2 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
855 E. Lexington Ave # 6
855 E Lexington Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
760 sqft
Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath for rent! - Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath. The best part about this condo is that, it is a bottom corner unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
494 S. Anza St
494 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
2 Bedroom El Cajon Condo! - This two bedroom condo features neutral paint and tile throughout the first floor. Bedrooms and full bath located on second floor which is carpeted. Ceiling fans throughout the property for added comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13460 Jamul Dr
13460 Jamul Drive, San Diego County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Nice Manufactured Home - Property Id: 288468 Vaulted ceilings. Modern. No wood paneling. Second dwelling located near Steele Canyon Golf Course in Jamul. Laundry Room with Washer/ Dryer Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
9500 Harritt Rd Spc 46
9500 Harritt Rd, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1440 sqft
YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THIS EXCLUSIVE 55+ GATED COMMUNITY! LAKE JENNINGS ESTATES. -Spacious 2BR/2BA manufactured home with 1440 sq ft of living space. -Wood flooring in bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms -Central A/C -Central heating.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bostonia
1 Unit Available
745 E Bradley #12
745 E Bradley Ave, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
550 sqft
Great value in gated community! - This open and inviting upstairs condo has fresh paint, new luxury vinyl plank in living areas, and recently refinished kitchen countertops and bathroom vanity.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
505 E. Madison Avenue #75
505 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
925 sqft
Condominium for Rent - This second floor condominium with new carpet and paint has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathroom, one car parking spaces and off street parking . Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12101 Wintercrest Drive
12101 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
819 sqft
***Please call Sal for a showing 619.980.6076 Thanks! Welcome Home, to your newly renovated condo in the lovely Wintergarden Greens HOA. The community offers a large shared pool and spa.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
550 Graves
550 Graves Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
874 sqft
Gorgeous unit in gated community close to shopping and freeways available NOW! Beat the heat in this upgraded unit featuring air conditioning, GRANITE countertops, kitchen bar, stainless steel appliances, TWO Full bathrooms, balcony, top floor, walk
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
888 Cherrywood Way #25
888 Cherrywood Way, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1024 sqft
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
272 Orlando Street
272 Orlando Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1.25 bathroom 2nd floor apartment with vaulted ceiling and balcony. Wall A/C unit. Laundry on-site. Call or email for showing or more information.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sky Ranch
1 Unit Available
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Bostonia
1 Unit Available
1561 Stone Edge Circle
1561 Stone Edge Circle, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1063 sqft
2 Bed/1.5 Bath in Stone Edge Community - 1561 Stone Edge Circle is a 1,063 sqft. Tri-Level Condominium situated in the charming area of El Cajon California.
