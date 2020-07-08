Amenities

1937 Lilac Lane Available 05/15/20 Spacious Rustic Country home on a great lot with DRAMATIC BEAUTIFUL VIEWS - Come home to this gorgeous and rustic charm of Alpine with tons of land and stunning views! Unwind in this home and enjoy country living at it's best! This stunning home won't last long! With an upgraded kitchen and stainless steel appliances you can enjoy cooking with views of the great outdoors. Large bedrooms with enclosed patio balconies and huge windows bring the outdoors inside!



Call (619) 800 6567 to schedule your VIRTUAL TOUR today!



Pets over one (1) year welcome with additional pet deposit of $500 plus monthly pet fee.



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At lease two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.



NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



(RLNE5755390)