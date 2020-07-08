All apartments in Alpine
1937 Lilac Lane

1937 Lilac Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1937 Lilac Lane, Alpine, CA 91901
Alpine Heights

Amenities

1937 Lilac Lane Available 05/15/20 Spacious Rustic Country home on a great lot with DRAMATIC BEAUTIFUL VIEWS - Come home to this gorgeous and rustic charm of Alpine with tons of land and stunning views! Unwind in this home and enjoy country living at it's best! This stunning home won't last long! With an upgraded kitchen and stainless steel appliances you can enjoy cooking with views of the great outdoors. Large bedrooms with enclosed patio balconies and huge windows bring the outdoors inside!

Call (619) 800 6567 to schedule your VIRTUAL TOUR today!

Pets over one (1) year welcome with additional pet deposit of $500 plus monthly pet fee.

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At lease two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.

NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

(RLNE5755390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Lilac Lane have any available units?
1937 Lilac Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpine, CA.
Is 1937 Lilac Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Lilac Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Lilac Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1937 Lilac Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpine.
Does 1937 Lilac Lane offer parking?
No, 1937 Lilac Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1937 Lilac Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 Lilac Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Lilac Lane have a pool?
No, 1937 Lilac Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1937 Lilac Lane have accessible units?
No, 1937 Lilac Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Lilac Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 Lilac Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1937 Lilac Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1937 Lilac Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

