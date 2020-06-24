810 W Norwood Place

Amenities

Lease Details: $1100 including all utilities



A STUDIO (with independent entrance and attached to a single house) in nice area of Alhambra, surrounded by full landscape, with 3/4 bath but no kitchen, no laundry hookup but with close-by public laundry facility, with a newly installed picture window and a fireplace, central A/C and heating, beautiful view, located conveniently at the corner of W Norwood Pl and S 9th Street. Fast commute to downtown LA and Pasadena. Ideal for simple and quiet living. Lots of dining and shopping places in the vicinity. Street parking with $60 overnight annual permit. No Business use. No smoking. No pets please. Shown by Appointment only. Please TEXT appointment request. Showing prefer 5pm if possible.