Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 W Norwood Place

810 E Norwood Pl · No Longer Available
Location

810 E Norwood Pl, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lease Details: $1100 including all utilities

A STUDIO (with independent entrance and attached to a single house) in nice area of Alhambra, surrounded by full landscape, with 3/4 bath but no kitchen, no laundry hookup but with close-by public laundry facility, with a newly installed picture window and a fireplace, central A/C and heating, beautiful view, located conveniently at the corner of W Norwood Pl and S 9th Street. Fast commute to downtown LA and Pasadena. Ideal for simple and quiet living. Lots of dining and shopping places in the vicinity. Street parking with $60 overnight annual permit. No Business use. No smoking. No pets please. Shown by Appointment only. Please TEXT appointment request. Showing prefer 5pm if possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 W Norwood Place have any available units?
810 W Norwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 810 W Norwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
810 W Norwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 W Norwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 810 W Norwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 810 W Norwood Place offer parking?
No, 810 W Norwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 810 W Norwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 W Norwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 W Norwood Place have a pool?
No, 810 W Norwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 810 W Norwood Place have accessible units?
No, 810 W Norwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 810 W Norwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 W Norwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 W Norwood Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 810 W Norwood Place has units with air conditioning.
