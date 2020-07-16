809 S Sierra Vista Avenue

Amenities

Alhambra house within an apartment community for rent. Three bedrooms and 2 baths asking $2,800. Additional features include a living room, den, central air, laundry hook-ups, 2-car garage parking, and an enclosed patio. Close to Almansor park and golf course. Tenants pay for electricity, gas. Minimum one-year lease. No pets. Location is within walking distance to Valley Blvd, Martha Baldwin Elementary, Alhambra Golf Course, and Almansor Park. Public transit available on Garfield Ave and Valley Blvd. 20-minutes to Downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena.