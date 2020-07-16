All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

809 S Sierra Vista Avenue

809 Sierra Vista Avenue · (626) 872-0608
Location

809 Sierra Vista Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1478 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Alhambra house within an apartment community for rent. Three bedrooms and 2 baths asking $2,800. Additional features include a living room, den, central air, laundry hook-ups, 2-car garage parking, and an enclosed patio. Close to Almansor park and golf course. Tenants pay for electricity, gas. Minimum one-year lease. No pets. Location is within walking distance to Valley Blvd, Martha Baldwin Elementary, Alhambra Golf Course, and Almansor Park. Public transit available on Garfield Ave and Valley Blvd. 20-minutes to Downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue have any available units?
809 S Sierra Vista Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue have?
Some of 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
809 S Sierra Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 809 S Sierra Vista Avenue has units with air conditioning.
