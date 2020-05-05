All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

111 N 2nd Street

111 North 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

111 North 2nd Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
SENIOR CONDO in the desirable area of North Alhambra consists of 41 units. Only one occupant need to be 62+ of age. The complex is a 3 story building with 2 elevators, recreation rooms for dancing, party, seminars, etc.. High ceiling library with mahjong/poker tables & computer area for entertainment. Water fountain in the courtyard with sitting areas for relaxation throughout. Each unit included a beautiful granite countertop, maple cabinet, laminated wood flooring, window shutters, inside laundry room & master bedroom with walk-in closet. An elegant frameless shower glass door in the bathroom. Very upscale interior with pre-wired internet/phone/cable system and emergency assistance in master bedroom and bathrooms. Security included gated entrance & subterranean parking. Feature handicap access. Panic feature for an emergency. Close to restaurant, theaters, supermarket & shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 N 2nd Street have any available units?
111 N 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 111 N 2nd Street have?
Some of 111 N 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 N 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 N 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 N 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 N 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 111 N 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 N 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 111 N 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 N 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 N 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 111 N 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 N 2nd Street have accessible units?
Yes, 111 N 2nd Street has accessible units.
Does 111 N 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 N 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 N 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 N 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
