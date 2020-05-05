111 N 2nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking internet access media room

SENIOR CONDO in the desirable area of North Alhambra consists of 41 units. Only one occupant need to be 62+ of age. The complex is a 3 story building with 2 elevators, recreation rooms for dancing, party, seminars, etc.. High ceiling library with mahjong/poker tables & computer area for entertainment. Water fountain in the courtyard with sitting areas for relaxation throughout. Each unit included a beautiful granite countertop, maple cabinet, laminated wood flooring, window shutters, inside laundry room & master bedroom with walk-in closet. An elegant frameless shower glass door in the bathroom. Very upscale interior with pre-wired internet/phone/cable system and emergency assistance in master bedroom and bathrooms. Security included gated entrance & subterranean parking. Feature handicap access. Panic feature for an emergency. Close to restaurant, theaters, supermarket & shops.