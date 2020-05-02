535 Pierce St Apt#2207, Albany, CA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Located in the very walkable East Shore neighborhood in Albany, CA, this unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms apartment home property rental affords easy accessibility to Downtown El Cerrito.



The pretty interior has a carpeted floor. Its kitchen has fine cabinetry, granite countertop, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, oven/range, and refrigerator. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included along with forced-air heating.



The exterior has a balcony, a swimming pool, and a fitness center. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



It comes with an attached garage and on-street parking.



The tenant must take responsibility for the electric and gas (PG&E) bills. Whereas the water, trash, cable, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Creekside Park, Albany Hill Park, Central Park, and East Shore State Park.



Walk Score: 79



Bus lines:

80 Pierce - 6th St. Ashby - 0.1 mile

LA Hilltop - Pierce Transbay - 0.1 mile

L San Pablo Transbay - 0.3 mile

72 Hilltop - CCC - San Pablo - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

OR-N Richmond - 0.6 mile

RD-N Richmond - 0.6 mile

RD-S Millbrae - 0.6 mile

OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.6 mile



(RLNE5669578)