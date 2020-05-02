All apartments in Albany
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:51 AM

535 Pierce St Apt#2207, Albany, CA

535 Pierce St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

535 Pierce St, Albany, CA 94706
East Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Located in the very walkable East Shore neighborhood in Albany, CA, this unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms apartment home property rental affords easy accessibility to Downtown El Cerrito.

The pretty interior has a carpeted floor. Its kitchen has fine cabinetry, granite countertop, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, oven/range, and refrigerator. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included along with forced-air heating.

The exterior has a balcony, a swimming pool, and a fitness center. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

It comes with an attached garage and on-street parking.

The tenant must take responsibility for the electric and gas (PG&E) bills. Whereas the water, trash, cable, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Creekside Park, Albany Hill Park, Central Park, and East Shore State Park.

Walk Score: 79

Bus lines:
80 Pierce - 6th St. Ashby - 0.1 mile
LA Hilltop - Pierce Transbay - 0.1 mile
L San Pablo Transbay - 0.3 mile
72 Hilltop - CCC - San Pablo - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
OR-N Richmond - 0.6 mile
RD-N Richmond - 0.6 mile
RD-S Millbrae - 0.6 mile
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5669578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

