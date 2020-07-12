Apartment List
/
CA
/
adelanto
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:44 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Adelanto, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Adelanto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14547 Palm Street
14547 Palm Street, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1580 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Beautiful, Single-Family home in a perfect location.
Results within 1 mile of Adelanto

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
Baldy Mesa
13539 Merry Oaks St.
13539 Merry Oaks Street, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Victorville. Hardwood floors throughout, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in the living room. 2 car garage. Laundry room inside.
Results within 5 miles of Adelanto
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated January 9 at 01:23am
6 Units Available
West City
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
East Bear Valley
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West Bear Valley
12315 Shooting Star Drive
12315 Shooting Star Drive, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
921 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home ceramic tile through out. with 2 car garage. Rear yard fenced rock front yard landscape.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West Bear Valley
13098 Oberlin Avenue
13098 Oberlin Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1180 sqft
Nice & Newly Updated Single Family Home in a Highly Desirable Neighborhood. Must see this open floor plan. Great Home for a Family. Three bedrooms with two full baths. This Home offers it all.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central City
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
13385 Fawncreek Street
13385 Fawncreek Street, Victorville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2677 sqft
CORNER LOT AND CENTRAL LOCATION!! Only 1 neighbor adjacent here on this lovely 5 bedroom 3 bath 2677 square foot home. Plank flooring and open floor plan. Minutes to I-15. Has additional large loft upstairs.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
26627 Lakeview Drive
26627 Lakeview Drive, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2042 sqft
Equestrian home on a 1/2 acre lot for lease. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath newly upgraded home. New Laminate Flooring through out home, new paint and new blinds.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West City
13721 Dove Court
13721 Dove Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home, big yard, plus a bonus room in the home! Cozy Fireplace & located on a cul-DE-sac.

1 of 10

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
West City
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1593 sqft
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
West Bear Valley
12369 Alpine Circle
12369 Alpine Circle, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1483 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM VICTORVILLE HOME! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. xst. Kirkwood. Central Location. Near Freeway, Shopping & Schools K-8. Family room. Fireplace. Central AC/Heat. Laundry Hook-ups in Garage.

1 of 8

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
West City
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,360
1629 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14365 Nautical Lane
14365 Nautical Lane, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2389 sqft
WATER-FRONT, BEAUTIFUL, ELEGANT, ....This Luxury 2 story Condominium offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 2,389sf of roomy living, private courtyard, private patio and terrific water location.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West City
15123 Linking Lane
15123 Linking Lane, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2490 sqft
Wood faux Blinds, easy upkeep for rockscape in the front yard, wood flooring. Close to the freeway for commuters & close to schools and shopping centers. Section 8 is welcomed!

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Central City
14239 Oxford Place
14239 Oxford Place, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Sitting on the corner of a cul-de-sac in a well established Victorville neighborhood, this modernized 60’s era home is a must see.
Results within 10 miles of Adelanto

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley Lake
13636 Driftwood Drive
13636 Driftwood Drive, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
4 BEDROOM HOME IN SPRING VALLEY LAKE! - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. xst. Spring Valley Pkwy. Open floor plan, Tile flooring, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Indoor laundry, Landscaped front & back w/ system, Block wall.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
12237 Nuevo Court
12237 Nuevo Court, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1652 sqft
Nice cul-de-sac home. Front and Back yard landscaped. Fireplace , covered patio. 4 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
16784 Sultana Street
16784 Sultana Street, Hesperia, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downstairs apartment w/small fenced back yard, granite countertops, tile floors, newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, covered carport parking, laundry room on premises, stove, HVAC, close to schools and shopping, Small Inside Pet okay w/renter

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley Lake
13125 Autumn Leaves Ave
13125 Autumn Leaves Avenue, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2858 sqft
Spring Valley Lake Home - Custom 4 bd, 3 ba, home in Spring Valley Lake, new custom paint, hardwood floors, beautiful columns define the interior, granite counters throughout the home, spa like bathrooms, one bedroom and full bath downstairs, main

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9656 Peridot Avenue
9656 Peridot Avenue, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1848 sqft
Beautiful single story home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, close to the FWY and all the shopping centers. Brand new paint and ready to move in.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11875 A Avenue
11875 A Avenue, Hesperia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
This lovely, two bedroom apartment, with newer carpet and fresh paint, is located in a very quiet & desirable low-rise community. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and two parking spots. Walking distance to CVS, Starbucks, IN-N-Out, Von's, etc.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8423 Daisy Road
8423 Daisy Road, Oak Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2530 sqft
Move in Special 1/2 off first month rent. Yes to Pets with 300 pet deposit. Beautiful view with great RV Parking, Fire Pit, plantation shutters, Quartz counters in kitchen and Master bathroom, Skylights in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
27421 Lakeview Drive
27421 Lakeview Drive, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2322 sqft
MAGNIFICENT VIEWS-ON THE GOLF COURSE. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN featuring very spacious living area and dining room....eating area in kitchen.The living room is huge and could have an office or close off area for a fourth bed room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Adelanto, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Adelanto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAChino, CAPomona, CABarstow, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CASilver Lakes, CADiamond Bar, CA
California City, CAAltadena, CABig Bear Lake, CATemple City, CAApple Valley, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CABanning, CACrestline, CADuarte, CABig Bear City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside