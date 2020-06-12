/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Adelanto, CA
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14547 Palm Street
14547 Palm Street, Adelanto, CA
14547 Palm Street Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
15760 Mcvay Lane
15760 Mcvay Lane, Adelanto, CA
Newer Construction! Two story home, All kitchen appliances, wood faux blinds, washer and dryer included! Carpet and wood flooring. No Pets!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14460 Sierra Grande Street
14460 Sierra Grande St, Adelanto, CA
Wonderful and very stable landlords are offering this fabulous home for rent. The assessor says 5 bedrooms, but there are actually 4 and a huge second floor loft area. A full main floor bedroom and bathroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
14784 Harrison Dr.
14784 Harrison Drive, Adelanto, CA
Very beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Adelanto. This property is a short distance to many shopping centers and Highway 395, making it commuter friendly! The front yard boasts tons of beautiful rose bushes, a tall tree, and grass.
Results within 5 miles of Adelanto
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central City
1 Unit Available
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
26717 Cinch Lane
26717 Cinch Lane, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1414 sqft
Cozy Equestrian home in the Resort Community of Silver Lakes. 3 Bed rooms and 2 baths. Granite counters. Large back yard. Enjoy all the amenities. Tenant pays a 1 time $50.00 To obtain SL HOA ID Cards. Pets on approval
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12303 Sunglow Court
12303 Sunglow Court, Victorville, CA
2 Living rooms, Kitchen, nice attached microwave and stove and good air-conditioner. Nice walls and home in nice and working conditions. Carpets are maintained good. $500 off the 1st month rent.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West City
1 Unit Available
14966 Paseo Verde Place
14966 Paseo Verde Pl, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1974 sqft
**RENT JUST LOWERED BY $200** Beautiful brand new home that has never been lived in! wood faux blinds, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, double side sink in both master bathrooms, pull out kitchen faucet, new everything! this
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West City
1 Unit Available
13710 Colorado Lane
13710 Colorado Lane, Victorville, CA
New carpet and new paint. Large Living room, eat in Kitchen, downstairs bedroom.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
26951 Silver Lakes Parkway
26951 Silver Lakes Parkway, Silver Lakes, CA
Single Level 4bd 2 ba 2,226sf built in 2005. Comes with Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Fenced yard is pet friendly. If your fur baby is accepted by owner, Add $50 per month per pet to the monthly lease, and $300 per pet to the security deposit.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West City
1 Unit Available
13721 Dove Court
13721 Dove Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home, big yard, plus a bonus room in the home! Cozy Fireplace & located on a cul-DE-sac.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12892 Dos Palmas Road
12892 Dos Palmas Road, Victorville, CA
Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath corner house in desirable area of Victorville close to shopping, schools and parks.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West City
1 Unit Available
14000 Colt Court
14000 Colt Ct, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1954 sqft
Currently Occupied - do not disturb tenant, Currently Occupied - Do Not bother tenant, 2-story house in Brentwood Estates, attached 2-car garage, close to schools and shopping and park, stove, dishwasher, HVAC, kitchen island, fireplace in family
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14365 Nautical Lane
14365 Nautical Lane, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2389 sqft
WATER-FRONT, BEAUTIFUL, ELEGANT, ....This Luxury 2 story Condominium offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 2,389sf of roomy living, private courtyard, private patio and terrific water location.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
West City
1 Unit Available
16092 Jimeno Ave.
16092 Jimeno Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1356 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Victorville. This property is a short drive to many shopping centers and restaurants. Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
15008 Luna Rd
15008 Luna Road, Mountain View Acres, CA
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Victorville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included, water only. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1950/month rent.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12724 Fair Glen Dr.
12724 Fair Glen Lane, Victorville, CA
This is a beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home is centrally located within close proximity to schools, parks, shopping centers, and the 15 freeway. Upon entry is very spacious family room with a beautiful staircase.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central City
1 Unit Available
16297 Tejon Street
16297 Tejon Street, Victorville, CA
JUST LISTED IN VICTORVILLE!!!! - Cute home in Victorville!! 4bd/2ba! Two car garage with fenced back yard.
1 of 10
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
West City
1 Unit Available
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room
1 of 5
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12369 Alpine Circle
12369 Alpine Circle, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1483 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM VICTORVILLE HOME! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. xst. Kirkwood. Central Location. Near Freeway, Shopping & Schools K-8. Family room. Fireplace. Central AC/Heat. Laundry Hook-ups in Garage.
1 of 2
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
West City
1 Unit Available
16212 Orick Avenue
16212 Orick Avenue, Victorville, CA
Large newer home 4 bed and 2.5 Bath plenty of room for a large family, close to schools, shopping and freeway close, Leasing agent is also owner of property
1 of 21
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
15498 Vallejo Street
15498 Vallejo Street, Victorville, CA
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Victorville, freshly updated with new paint, carpet, kitchen cabinets and counters. Nice location close to Victor Valley High School and easy access to shopping at the 15 freeway.
1 of 8
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
West City
1 Unit Available
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.
Results within 10 miles of Adelanto
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Valley Lake
1 Unit Available
12970 Rain Shadow Rd
12970 Rain Shadow Road, Spring Valley Lake, CA
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SPRING VALLEY LAKE HOME - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath Spring Valley Lake home with 2 car garage. Nicely landscaped on a corner lot. Two story home with new wood-look flooring in living room/dining room.
