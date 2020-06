Amenities

Office space for rent!! Citrus Plaza offers multiple office spaces and is all inclusive. Water, Sewer, Trash and Electric all are included in the rent. No triple net!! Offices that are available are listed below @ 1.55 per square foot. 1ST FLOOR Suite A 970 Square Feet Suite C 785 Square Feet 2ND FLOOR Suite K 664 Square Feet Suite L 500 Square Feet Suite 2F 268 Square Feet Suite 2H 268 Square Feet