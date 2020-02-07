12810 N 113TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

Beautifully remodeled 2 br 2b unit. All tile floors for easy maint. Great lighting in the spacious eat in kitchen with room for a small table and a good amount of counter space to work your magic cooking a great family dinner. Newer appliances with a fridge, and washer/dryer incl. Lots of closet space with one for a pantry, coat / vacuum storage and another for linen. Dont miss the beautiful custom lights in the hallway on your way to the the 2 Huge brs with closets that are big enough to walk in. Master br has a large walk in shower as well. Save on those utility bills with a newer Trane heater/AC unit. Unit has a Non functioning fireplace with a nice mantle for hanging the stockings. Grass in the courtyard and a community pool make it a great place to live.