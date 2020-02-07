All apartments in Youngtown
Find more places like 12810 N 113TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Youngtown, AZ
/
12810 N 113TH Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

12810 N 113TH Avenue

12810 North 113th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12810 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ 85363

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Beautifully remodeled 2 br 2b unit. All tile floors for easy maint. Great lighting in the spacious eat in kitchen with room for a small table and a good amount of counter space to work your magic cooking a great family dinner. Newer appliances with a fridge, and washer/dryer incl. Lots of closet space with one for a pantry, coat / vacuum storage and another for linen. Dont miss the beautiful custom lights in the hallway on your way to the the 2 Huge brs with closets that are big enough to walk in. Master br has a large walk in shower as well. Save on those utility bills with a newer Trane heater/AC unit. Unit has a Non functioning fireplace with a nice mantle for hanging the stockings. Grass in the courtyard and a community pool make it a great place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12810 N 113TH Avenue have any available units?
12810 N 113TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngtown, AZ.
What amenities does 12810 N 113TH Avenue have?
Some of 12810 N 113TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12810 N 113TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12810 N 113TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12810 N 113TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12810 N 113TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Youngtown.
Does 12810 N 113TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 12810 N 113TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12810 N 113TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12810 N 113TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12810 N 113TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12810 N 113TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 12810 N 113TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12810 N 113TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12810 N 113TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12810 N 113TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12810 N 113TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12810 N 113TH Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZEl Mirage, AZ
Sun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZTolleson, AZNew River, AZParadise Valley, AZCave Creek, AZCarefree, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College