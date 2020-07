Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! This freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has tile through out. It includes the washer, dryer & fridge. Enjoy spending time in the large great room or the Arizona room. Covered parking and a 2 car garage welcomes plenty of parking. The backyard is easy care with the artificial turf.