Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents:

Spectacular views from this vacation rental located in Prescott Arizona. This Home features a gourmet kitchen and a amazing wine cellar. This is truly the spot to come, relax and get away.



Features:

Bedrooms-4

Bathrooms-4

Size-Approx.4825 Sq. Ft.

Lot size-5 acres

Garage-2 car

Pets-no

College students- no

Occupancy- sleeps 8



This is a vacation rental property. Please call Bear Creek for availability.



Day:$400.00 (3 days+) $500(2 days)

Week:$2,300.00

Monthly:$9,700

Cleaning Fee $250

Prices are subject to change.