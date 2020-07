40 Cascade Drive

Amenities

COUNTRY HOME ON PEACEFUL 1 ACRE - W. SEDONA - THIS PROPERTY OFFERS COUNTRY LIVING WITH BEAUTIFUL PANORAMIC VIEWS. LOCATED OFF LOWER RED ROCK LOOP ROAD NEAR RED ROCK STATE PARK. A VERY PEACEFUL SETTING AND ALSO A HIKERS PARADISE, WITH TRAIL ACCESS FROM THE BACK YARD. A QUICK DRIVE WILL BRING YOU THE CONVENIENCE OF NEARBY WEST SEDONA SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND RED ROCK HIGH SCHOOL.

QUAINT RANCH STYLE HOME WITH BAMBOO AND TILE FLOORING. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH LARGE SINK, PLENTY OF CABINETS AND DOOR TO LARGE DECK, FENCED VEGETABLE GARDEN, LAUNDRY LINE, AND GREAT STONE BBQ.

MASTER BEDROOM WITH SOAKING TUB, DOUBLE CLOSET, AND A SLIDING DOOR TO A PATIO AREA WHERE YOU CAN ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE AND WATCH THE HOT AIR BALLOONS FLOAT BY. THERE ARE TWO MORE BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH. THE THIRD BEDROOM HAS DIRECT ACCESS FROM THE GARAGE AND WOULD MAKE A GREAT STUDIO OR OFFICE. THIS HOME ALSO INCLUDES FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER, WOOD STOVE IN THE LIVING ROOM, NEWER HEAT PUMP FOR HEAT AND AC AND A LARGE GARAGE.

THE PROPERTY BORDERS NATIONAL FOREST LAND WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO HIKING TRAILS. THERE IS A 1584 SQ.FT. HORSE FACILITY THAT TENANT MAY USE AS A RECREATION AREA (GREAT VIEW OF THUNDER MOUNTAIN) , AS OWNER IS NO LONGER ALLOWING HORSES ON THE PROPERTY. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND TRASH. PRIVATE WELL FOR WATER AT NO COST TO TENANT. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN AGENT SHOWING. SHOWINGS BEGIN JUNE 22ND.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2550527)