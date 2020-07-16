Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. Available 09/11/20 Live in the heart of the Granite Dells! - This adorable, newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is available now in the Granite Dells! This house is tucked back in the boulders on a large corner lot with a brand new garage! This home offers an updated kitchen and bathroom! Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent in the Granite Dells!



Heating & Cooling: Mini Split - A/C, heat combo unit.

Note: Gas wall unit in living room is disconnected and no longer functions.



Appliances include refrigerator, range/oven (gas), built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal & washer and dryer included (dryer is electric).



Utilities:

Tenant Pays.

Electric – APS and Solar

Propane - Barrett Propane

Water, sewer - City of Prescott.

Trash - Private Company



Terms:

Pets: 2 pets maximum. No dogs with a bite history or banned breeds.

No smoking.

College students welcome with Guarantor.

Year lease.

Renters insurance is required.



Move-In Costs:

$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).

$100 administrative fee

Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.

Rent and/or prorated rent.

Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable).



Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.



To schedule a showing first you must:

Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).

Step 2. - Review the photos

Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour

Step 4 - Review the availability date

Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.

Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.

Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.

Step 8 - Conduct a self showing

Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.

Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.



(RLNE5098589)