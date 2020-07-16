All apartments in Yavapai County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2854 E Granite Gardens Dr.

2854 East Granite Gardens Drive · (928) 771-0308
Location

2854 East Granite Gardens Drive, Yavapai County, AZ 86301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. · Avail. Sep 11

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. Available 09/11/20 Live in the heart of the Granite Dells! - This adorable, newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is available now in the Granite Dells! This house is tucked back in the boulders on a large corner lot with a brand new garage! This home offers an updated kitchen and bathroom! Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent in the Granite Dells!

Heating & Cooling: Mini Split - A/C, heat combo unit.
Note: Gas wall unit in living room is disconnected and no longer functions.

Appliances include refrigerator, range/oven (gas), built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal & washer and dryer included (dryer is electric).

Utilities:
Tenant Pays.
Electric – APS and Solar
Propane - Barrett Propane
Water, sewer - City of Prescott.
Trash - Private Company

Terms:
Pets: 2 pets maximum. No dogs with a bite history or banned breeds.
No smoking.
College students welcome with Guarantor.
Year lease.
Renters insurance is required.

Move-In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).
$100 administrative fee
Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.
Rent and/or prorated rent.
Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable).

Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.

To schedule a showing first you must:
Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).
Step 2. - Review the photos
Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour
Step 4 - Review the availability date
Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.
Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.
Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.
Step 8 - Conduct a self showing
Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.
Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.

(RLNE5098589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. have any available units?
2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. have?
Some of 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. offers parking.
Does 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. have a pool?
No, 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2854 E Granite Gardens Dr. has units with air conditioning.
