All apartments in Yavapai County
Find more places like 1195 N. Buena Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yavapai County, AZ
/
1195 N. Buena Vista
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1195 N. Buena Vista

1195 Buena Vista East · (928) 227-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1195 Buena Vista East, Yavapai County, AZ 86327
Prescott Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

BEAR CREEK REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT presents this lovely Vacation Rental located in the Prescott Country Club. Gorgeous views, on the 2nd fairway. Home features a Hot Tub to enjoy after a hard day on the golf course! All Utilities Included in Rent price. Call today to make your reservation!

Winter Price: $1,900 a month

Summer Price: $2,100 a month

Cleaning Fee: $250

Pet Deposit: $250 per Pet
3 Bed/2 Bath 1691 sq. ft. Residence Vacation Rental with a 2 car garage and carport.

Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, heating and cooling are gas.

Pets are negotiable.

On the 2nd fairway of Prescott Golf & Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1195 N. Buena Vista have any available units?
1195 N. Buena Vista has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1195 N. Buena Vista have?
Some of 1195 N. Buena Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1195 N. Buena Vista currently offering any rent specials?
1195 N. Buena Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1195 N. Buena Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 1195 N. Buena Vista is pet friendly.
Does 1195 N. Buena Vista offer parking?
Yes, 1195 N. Buena Vista offers parking.
Does 1195 N. Buena Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1195 N. Buena Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1195 N. Buena Vista have a pool?
No, 1195 N. Buena Vista does not have a pool.
Does 1195 N. Buena Vista have accessible units?
No, 1195 N. Buena Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 1195 N. Buena Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1195 N. Buena Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 1195 N. Buena Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1195 N. Buena Vista has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1195 N. Buena Vista?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terraces
5700 E Market St
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive
Sedona, AZ 86336
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street
Prescott, AZ 86301
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303

Similar Pages

Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZFlagstaff, AZ
Prescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZCottonwood, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZSedona, AZKachina Village, AZCave Creek, AZAnthem, AZ
Carefree, AZBuckeye, AZPayson, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZLitchfield Park, AZTolleson, AZGold Canyon, AZSan Tan Valley, AZSun Lakes, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeNorthern Arizona University
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity