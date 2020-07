Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

AVAILABLE 9/1/2020 3-6-or 12 month lease.Talk about Rustic!! 2 BD, 2 BA 1475 SQFT, Window AC, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Refrig, Microwave, Washer/Dryer, Carport Parking, Fully Furnished. This beauty has it all! Situated in the heart of Diamond Valley overlooking the Valley. You will see deer in your front yard while your relaxing on the front porch. . Assistance Animals Only. Window A/C. .