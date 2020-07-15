Apartment List
67 Apartments for rent in Williamson, AZ with balconies

13850 N Wagon Box Pl
13850 Wagon Box Place, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2589 sqft
Beautiful custom home in Inscription Canyon with 3.5 acres. Lots of windows and light. 3 bedrooms plus office and 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with opener. Propane heat and central air. All appliances including washer & dryer.

2360 W Twinoaks Dr
2360 West Twinoaks Drive, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1994 sqft
3+ bedroom, 2 Bath, 1994 sq ft, 3 car garage/opener and a 1 car detached garage + workshop w/opener, vinyl plank flooring throughout, propane heat, wood burning F/P, A/C, ceiling fans, smoothtop stove, refrigerator, D/W, disposal, microwave, W/D
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Cedar Ridge Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments ranging from 900 to 1100 square feet.

740 Kopavi Trail
740 Kopavi Trail, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2123 sqft
740 Kopavi Trail Available 07/31/20 ***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME NESTLED IN THE TALL PINE TREES WITHIN THE PRESCOTT CITY LIMITS** - This home is a MUST SEE! When you picture yourself living in Prescott, this is the home that comes to mind! With

1991 Promontory
1991 Promontory, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2641 sqft
Home in Forest Trails HOA ~ HOLD - 1540 ~ Electric Flat Surface Cook-top ~ Electric Wall Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Dishwasher ~ Microwave ~ Washer/Dryer ~ Gas Heat ~ Central Air ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Central Vacuum~ 4 Car Garage ~ Fenced Kennel Area ~ (12

1043 Lupine Ln
1043 Lupine Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1910 sqft
1043 Lupine Ln Available 07/22/20 Awesome backyard in Pinion Oaks! - Beautiful home in Pinion Oaks. Built in 2000, this single level 1,910 square foot home features a bright, open, split floor plan.

6228 Goldfinch Drive
6228 Goldfinch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1710 sqft
Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott.

2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C
2173 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1220 sqft
2 master and one with a private patio, Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fenced yard. Pricing is for a 1 yr lease / 6 mo. lease. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility.

111 Josephine St
111 Josephine Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1067 sqft
Charming 2 bed 2 bath with bonus room, 1,067 sq ft single family home. Property has gas wall heater and a stand up window air conditioning unit. Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, washer & dryer included.

158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.

2851 Smoke Tree Ln Unit 22
2851 Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Enjoy this nicely kept 2 bedroom 2 bath home with large covered deck and carport. Both bedrooms have walk-in closet. Gas heat and window air conditioning unit. Appliances include stove and refrigerator. Shed for storage. Vaulted ceilings. No smoking.

1263 Crown Ridge Drive
1263 Crown Ridge Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
TOWNHOME 3 BDRM 2 BA 1811 SQFT. MANY UPGRADES: FLOORING, GRANITE, CABINET NEW CARPET, SPACIOUS HOME HAS A 2 CAR EXTENDED FOR EXTRA STORAGE. FRIG, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & GAS COOKING. GAR FIREPLACE IN LARGE LIVING ROOM. ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY.

1765 Twin Pines
1765 Twin Pines, Prescott, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3344 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1765 Twin Pines in Prescott. View photos, descriptions and more!

331 Park Avenue
331 Park Avenue, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1150 sqft
REMODELED FROM HEAD TO TOE! You will absolutely fall in love with this historic 2 bedroom, one and one-half bath charmer! Plus a private den provides a lounge space or an extra bedroom.

516 Goshawk Way
516 Goshawk Way, Prescott, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2707 sqft
Beautiful luxury 4 bedroom 3 bath home with panoramic views of Granite Mountain, Willow Lake, San Francisco Peaks, Granite Dells and the beautiful city lights.

325 E Union 'The Cottage' Street
325 E Union St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Walking to the Square from this charming, single level, cosy apartment! Fireplace, cute patio, comfortable living in this 2 bed, 1.5 baths. Fully furnished, full equipped, all utilities included, short to mid length rental.

904 Oak Terrace Dr
904 Oak Terrace, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 904 Oak Terrace Dr in Prescott. View photos, descriptions and more!

3155 Shalom Dr
3155 Shalom Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
2 bedroom + office with built in desk, 2 bath Doublewide Manufactured Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished with basic furniture. No dishes, linens, etc.

1046 Whipple Street
1046 Whipple Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Newly remodelled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Two designated parking spots and private patio. Shared laundry room. WATER, SEWER. TRASH, AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT. Great location! Close to dining, grocery stores, hospital, and shopping.

1889 Kingswood Drive
1889 Kingswood Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1208 sqft
Chalet in the Pines is a fully furnished and appointed treasure. Enjoy a seasonal creek in your front yard, a lovely deck overlooking the creek in a pine forest.

1805 Bridge Park Place
1805 Bridge Park Pl, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
4541 sqft
Enjoy a luxurious custom home on 4 wooded acres in town. This rental is the lower level which has its own beautiful entry, kitchen, laundry room, separate patio, and parking.

325 E Union 'The Townhouse' Street
325 Union Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Down Town Prescott. Fully furnished, all utilities included. Darling 2 story comfortable temporary home with all the amenities, a private back patio for you (and a canine companion) and a perfect location to enjoy activities on the Square!

1639 Canada Crescent
1639 Canada Crescent, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
New flooring with this townhome located near Thumb Butte. This 2 story 1.5 bath townhome has 2 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs and living room with half bath down. Garage and enclosed patio/yard. Across from clubhouse and outdoor pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Williamson, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Williamson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

