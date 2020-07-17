Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

140 BELL CREEK WAY Available 08/10/20 140 Bell Creek Way - Village of Oak Creek - $2,795/mo. No Pets - 140 Bell Creek Way - Village of Oak Creek - $2,795/mo. No Pets



4BR/3BA two level single family home located in the Firecliff subdivision in the Village of Oak Creek. Built in 2007 and approx. 2,960 sq. ft. Great room concept and split bedroom plan with views of mountains and red rocks. Living room features cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace; two ceiling fans and opens to private deck. Kitchen showcases granite counter tops, all appliances, electric stove, pantry, island, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet and master bathroom features granite counter tops, two separate vanities with separate shower and jetted tub. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and share a full bathroom. Travel down the stairs to a family room with bedroom, private bathroom and access to private covered patio. Separate laundry room. Double car garage. Community pool and BBQ. $2,795/mo.

No pets. No Smoking. Owner is firm. We do not advertise on Craigslist.



