Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

140 BELL CREEK WAY

140 Bell Creek Way · (928) 282-6969
Location

140 Bell Creek Way, Village of Oak Creek, AZ 86351

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 140 BELL CREEK WAY · Avail. Aug 10

$2,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
140 BELL CREEK WAY Available 08/10/20 140 Bell Creek Way - Village of Oak Creek - $2,795/mo. No Pets - 140 Bell Creek Way - Village of Oak Creek - $2,795/mo. No Pets

4BR/3BA two level single family home located in the Firecliff subdivision in the Village of Oak Creek. Built in 2007 and approx. 2,960 sq. ft. Great room concept and split bedroom plan with views of mountains and red rocks. Living room features cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace; two ceiling fans and opens to private deck. Kitchen showcases granite counter tops, all appliances, electric stove, pantry, island, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet and master bathroom features granite counter tops, two separate vanities with separate shower and jetted tub. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and share a full bathroom. Travel down the stairs to a family room with bedroom, private bathroom and access to private covered patio. Separate laundry room. Double car garage. Community pool and BBQ. $2,795/mo.
No pets. No Smoking. Owner is firm. We do not advertise on Craigslist.

(RLNE5902799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 BELL CREEK WAY have any available units?
140 BELL CREEK WAY has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 BELL CREEK WAY have?
Some of 140 BELL CREEK WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 BELL CREEK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
140 BELL CREEK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 BELL CREEK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 140 BELL CREEK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Village of Oak Creek.
Does 140 BELL CREEK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 140 BELL CREEK WAY offers parking.
Does 140 BELL CREEK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 BELL CREEK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 BELL CREEK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 140 BELL CREEK WAY has a pool.
Does 140 BELL CREEK WAY have accessible units?
No, 140 BELL CREEK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 140 BELL CREEK WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 BELL CREEK WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 BELL CREEK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 BELL CREEK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
