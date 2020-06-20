Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

7787 E Larkspur Drive Available 06/23/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Valle Vista - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home with RV parking and located within walking distance to the local park and community pool! This home offers about 1567 sq ft of living space and an attached 2 car garage. Other important features include; *Water softener

*Gas Range *Microwave *Dishwasher * Refrigerator *Central Heating/Cooling *Indoor laundry with ample cabinets and counter space *Spacious master bedroom, with dual vanities in the master bathroom. All new flooring and just painted. Valle Vista offers many amenities including an 18 hole championship golf course, Tennis courts, Children's playground, Community pool, Stetson winery, Clubhouse, Fire station, and so much more!



No Pets Allowed



