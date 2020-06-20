All apartments in Valle Vista
Find more places like 7787 E Larkspur Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valle Vista, AZ
/
7787 E Larkspur Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

7787 E Larkspur Drive

7787 E Larkspur Dr · (928) 718-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7787 E Larkspur Dr, Valle Vista, AZ 86401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7787 E Larkspur Drive · Avail. Jun 23

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
7787 E Larkspur Drive Available 06/23/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Valle Vista - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home with RV parking and located within walking distance to the local park and community pool! This home offers about 1567 sq ft of living space and an attached 2 car garage. Other important features include; *Water softener
*Gas Range *Microwave *Dishwasher * Refrigerator *Central Heating/Cooling *Indoor laundry with ample cabinets and counter space *Spacious master bedroom, with dual vanities in the master bathroom. All new flooring and just painted. Valle Vista offers many amenities including an 18 hole championship golf course, Tennis courts, Children's playground, Community pool, Stetson winery, Clubhouse, Fire station, and so much more!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7787 E Larkspur Drive have any available units?
7787 E Larkspur Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7787 E Larkspur Drive have?
Some of 7787 E Larkspur Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7787 E Larkspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7787 E Larkspur Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7787 E Larkspur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7787 E Larkspur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valle Vista.
Does 7787 E Larkspur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7787 E Larkspur Drive does offer parking.
Does 7787 E Larkspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7787 E Larkspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7787 E Larkspur Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7787 E Larkspur Drive has a pool.
Does 7787 E Larkspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 7787 E Larkspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7787 E Larkspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7787 E Larkspur Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7787 E Larkspur Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7787 E Larkspur Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7787 E Larkspur Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bullhead City, AZLaughlin, NV
Fort Mohave, AZ
Kingman, AZ
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity