Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking garage

7683 E. Vista Drive Available 07/31/20 Beautiful view of the Valle Vista Golf Course! - COMING SOON!!



Stunning inside and out 3-bedroom, 2-bath stucco home. Outdoor front courtyard, beautiful front yard landscaping, open floor plan with rear kitchen, large master suite with two closets. This home also has pot shelving, covered patio, fire pit, block wall rear yard with gate and RV parking, insulated garage door...all this and much more located just across the street from the Valle Vista Golf Course.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5110803)