Last updated July 15 2020

7683 E. Vista Drive

7683 E Vista Dr · (928) 718-5800
Location

7683 E Vista Dr, Valle Vista, AZ 86401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7683 E. Vista Drive · Avail. Jul 31

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1439 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
garage
7683 E. Vista Drive Available 07/31/20 Beautiful view of the Valle Vista Golf Course! - COMING SOON!!

Stunning inside and out 3-bedroom, 2-bath stucco home. Outdoor front courtyard, beautiful front yard landscaping, open floor plan with rear kitchen, large master suite with two closets. This home also has pot shelving, covered patio, fire pit, block wall rear yard with gate and RV parking, insulated garage door...all this and much more located just across the street from the Valle Vista Golf Course.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5110803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

