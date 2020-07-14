All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Entrada Del Rio

Open Now until 6pm
4545 N Via Entrada · (833) 768-7315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ 85718

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0148 · Avail. Aug 28

$699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 455 sqft

Unit 0209 · Avail. now

$704

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 455 sqft

Unit 0196 · Avail. now

$753

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0236 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1055 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Entrada Del Rio.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
basketball court
bbq/grill
conference room
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Search no more for the home of your dreams! Entrada, in Tucson, Arizona is the home you have been looking for. This premier community offers you a next-level lifestyle in our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent. Lavish extras with modern design to offer you a breathtaking living experience. Take advantage of our top-notch offerings with endless opportunities to stay active or relax in style. Your new home is surrounded by everything you need for an extraordinary life - amazing desert hikes, convenient shopping, and quality employers are just around the corner. Experience luxury. Experience Entrada. Just minutes away, you will find the University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center, as well as fine dining, entertainment, and shopping venues.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300 OAC
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Space, Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Entrada Del Rio have any available units?
Entrada Del Rio has 25 units available starting at $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Entrada Del Rio have?
Some of Entrada Del Rio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Entrada Del Rio currently offering any rent specials?
Entrada Del Rio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Entrada Del Rio pet-friendly?
Yes, Entrada Del Rio is pet friendly.
Does Entrada Del Rio offer parking?
Yes, Entrada Del Rio offers parking.
Does Entrada Del Rio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Entrada Del Rio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Entrada Del Rio have a pool?
Yes, Entrada Del Rio has a pool.
Does Entrada Del Rio have accessible units?
No, Entrada Del Rio does not have accessible units.
Does Entrada Del Rio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Entrada Del Rio has units with dishwashers.
